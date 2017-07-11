Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries Featuring $.99 Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day

My Hwy 55 Members and Guests Who Download the My Hwy 55 App by Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Can Enjoy Hwy 55’s Famous Fire-Engine Red Hot Dogs All Day for Less Than A Buck

Mount Olive, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Even at Hwy 55, the retro burger joint known for the best burgers, shakes & fries in the world, the Hot Dog will be front, center and less than a buck all day on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at its 137 locations in 12 states.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries today announced it will sell its famous fire-engine red Hot Dogs for $.99 on National Hot Dog Day, which is determined annually by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council depending upon the Congressional Calendar and the National Hot Dog Lunch on Capitol Hill. Hwy 55 is the largest restaurant chain selling red hot dogs, historically a preferred treat in the South.

The deal will be limited to 2 per guest on dine-in purchases only, and is good for members of My Hwy 55 Rewards Program and all guests who download the app (or receive a punch card) prior to the holiday. Earlier this year, Hwy 55 successfully relaunched its loyalty program in order to give its fans more and better opportunities to earn and redeem points for rewards and prizes. All Hwy 55 fans who download the app also receive a coupon for a FREE Hwy 55 milkshake.

Kenney Moore,

Hwy 55 president and founder.

“The buck stops here on National Hot Dog Day because there is a lot more to Hwy 55 than burgers, shakes & fries,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who founded the brand and flipped every burger himself for the brand’s first two years. “We offer a traditional Eastern North Carolina hot dog which makes them not only unique in color, but also in taste. Guests can top it with traditional favorites like mustard and ketchup as well as house-made toppings like pimento cheese or chili. We always have a fresh take on the classics and for 99 cents, our Hot Dog is not only the quintessential summer meal, it’s also the ideal summer deal.”

Hwy 55 boasts a fresh, All-American diner experience with fresh, never-frozen burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies and frozen custard made in-house every day. With its open-grill design, the kitchen’s dedication and care when hand-crafting meals is front and center.

While celebrating its 26th year in business, Hwy 55 has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise agreements for Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 locations in 2017.

In addition to appealing to the burger-loving public, Hwy 55 has the full attention of the restaurant and franchising industries. Hwy 55, which is the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, won BurgerBusiness.com’s “Best Burger” in 2012 and in 2014. In addition, Franchise Business Review named Hwy 55 one of the best restaurant franchises in the country. The brand also was recently named a top 500 Franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine for the second consecutive year and a “Next 20” restaurant brand by Nation’s Restaurant News.

About Hwy 55

Hwy 55, the official restaurant of National Hamburger Day and National Cheeseburger Day, is a retro-themed diner that features fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers, house-made frozen custard, and other classic favorites in a unique open-kitchen setting. Founded in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, Hwy 55 reflects founder Kenney Moore’s commitment to authentic hospitality, incredible service and the world’s best burgers. As the Hwy 55 has grown, the industry has taken notice, with the brand winning BurgerBusiness.com‘s “Best Burger” in 2012. In 2016, for the second consecutive year, Hwy 55 was named a top 500 Franchise in the United States for by Entrepreneur magazine. It has also been acknowledged by Franchise Business Review as a top restaurant franchise in the country and by Nation’s Restaurant News as a “Next 20” restaurant brand. Hwy 55 currently has 137 locations in 12 states, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Fans are invited to like Hwy 55 at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55burgers or follow us at https://twitter.com/hwy55burgers. For more information, visit https://www.hwy55.com.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Hwy 55

704-941-7353

derek@150PR.com