Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with $1 Wings and Other Specials

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT: It’s National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday, July 29, 2017 and Hurricane Grill & Wings, a beach-themed full-service restaurant franchise known for its jumbo, fresh wings, is celebrating. Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings locations nationwide will offer the following on Saturday, July 29:

$1 wings all day (Dine-In only; quantities of 5, 10, 15 or 20)

Spend $20 in wings to receive a Domestic draft beer (or Soda) for FREE! Dine-In ONLY. (Order $40 in food, receive 2 drafts beers or 2 glasses of soda.)

When Flavor Rewards Program members spend $20, they automatically receive a $5 reward. (Non-loyalty members can sign up at restaurant to receive their $5 reward after qualifying.)



WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2016 during all open hours!

WHERE: Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings Nationwide. (See below for full list!)

* The $5 Flavor Rewards Program credit will expire after a year

* Those states that do not allow free alcohol will give 2 beverages (tea, soda, etc.)

About Hurricane Grill & Wings®

With more than 62 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, and Texas, with over 50 restaurants currently under development.

For more information, please call 407-703-3271 or visit www.hurricanewings.com. Follow Hurricane Grill & Wings on Twitter at @hurricaneflavor; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HurricaneWings.

For Franchising Opportunities: http://www.hurricanefranchising.com.

Contact:

Melissa Perlman

561-310-9921

Melissa@BlueIvyCommunications.com

Participating Locations

Bartram Village

Bay meadows

Clermont I-Sunrise

Dockside

Johns Creek CR210

Jupiter

Lake Worth

Littleton

Johns Creek, GA*

Midtown-Miami

Mission Bay

Mobile

Newburgh

Niceville

Orlando LBV

Orlando I-Drive

Round Rock

San Antonio

Sunrise

Surprise*

Winter Haven

Cape Coral

Coral Springs

Donald Ross

Estero

Fleming Island

Fort Pierce

Garden City

Hartsdale

Hauppauge

Jensen Beach

Julington Creek

Levittown

Lindenhurst

Longwood

Manorville

Naples

Ortega

Palm Beach Gardens

Palm City

Patchogue

Pembroke Pines

Port Jefferson

Poughkeepsie

San Marco

St. Lucie West

Stuart

Syosset

Tallahassee

Vero Beach