Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with $1 Wings and Other Specials

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com)
WHAT: It’s National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday, July 29, 2017 and Hurricane Grill & Wings, a beach-themed full-service restaurant franchise known for its jumbo, fresh wings, is celebrating. Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings locations nationwide will offer the following on Saturday, July 29:
WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2016 during all open hours!
WHERE: Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings Nationwide. (See below for full list!)
* The $5 Flavor Rewards Program credit will expire after a year
* Those states that do not allow free alcohol will give 2 beverages (tea, soda, etc.)
About Hurricane Grill & Wings®
With more than 62 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, and Texas, with over 50 restaurants currently under development.
For more information, please call 407-703-3271 or visit www.hurricanewings.com. Follow Hurricane Grill & Wings on Twitter at @hurricaneflavor; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HurricaneWings.
For Franchising Opportunities: http://www.hurricanefranchising.com.
Contact:
Melissa Perlman
561-310-9921
Melissa@BlueIvyCommunications.com
Participating Locations
Bartram Village
Bay meadows
Clermont I-Sunrise
Dockside
Johns Creek CR210
Jupiter
Lake Worth
Littleton
Johns Creek, GA*
Midtown-Miami
Mission Bay
Mobile
Newburgh
Niceville
Orlando LBV
Orlando I-Drive
Round Rock
San Antonio
Sunrise
Surprise*
Winter Haven
Cape Coral
Coral Springs
Donald Ross
Estero
Fleming Island
Fort Pierce
Garden City
Hartsdale
Hauppauge
Jensen Beach
Julington Creek
Levittown
Lindenhurst
Longwood
Manorville
Naples
Ortega
Palm Beach Gardens
Palm City
Patchogue
Pembroke Pines
Port Jefferson
Poughkeepsie
San Marco
St. Lucie West
Stuart
Syosset
Tallahassee
Vero Beach
