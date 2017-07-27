How to Host a Garden Party

Our new Little Miss Shower Party in a Box is quite possibly the cutest selection of party supplies we’ve ever seen. Since you have the option to choose between a script balloon that says “love” or “baby,” you can really use it for any occasion! We chose Love, for a bridal shower, and we glammed it up with this glitter balloon DIY.

Last week, we hosted this bridal shower in Seri’s backyard and recorded every step so you can see EXACTLY how she made it look so fabulous. It was easy, fast, and beyond gorgeous. This How to Host episode will show you how to prep your meal, set your table, and serve your drinks. Below the video, you will find printable cards with the shopping lists and links for everything we made!