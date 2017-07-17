Hot Dog King JJ’s Red Hots Creates (What Else?) “The National” for National Hot Dog Day

Media Darling JJ’s, Recently Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Creates One-Day $2 Masterpiece Featuring Mustard, Chili and Onions, Three of the Most Popular Hot Dogs Topping of 2017

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) At an upscale joint where every day is National Hot Dog Day, it only makes sense on National Hot Dog Day to create a one-day $2 masterpiece for the masses featuring three of the most popular hot dog toppings of 2017 and call it (what else?) The National.

DDD’s Guy Fieri with JJ’s Founder Jonathan Luther

JJ’s Red Hots, the Charlotte-based, national award-winning Hot Dog and Sausage brand, which was featured earlier this year on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network, will celebrate the Hot Dog with the rest of the world on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, deemed National Hot Dog Day annually by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council depending upon the Congressional Calendar and the National Hot Dog Lunch on Capitol Hill.

JJ’s recently released its fourth annual study of the Top Ten Hot Dog Toppings based on five years of the brand’s sales data. According to JJ’s, which celebrated its fifth anniversary on July 4th and has featured more than 300 toppings on its Hot Dogs since 2012, says America loves their Hot Dogs with the following Top Ten toppings: Mustard, Chili, Cheese, Onions, Relish, Kraut, Slaw, Ketchup, Bacon and Pickles. After careful consideration of the possible flavor combinations, “The National” will feature three of the top four most popular: Mustard, Chile and Onions for two bucks.

“We’ll treat National Hot Dog like we do every day, as if the Hot Dog ruled the world,” said JJ’s proprietor Jon Luther. “We like to experiment beyond the traditional favorites but on the day when the rest of the world wakes up, we’ll put our best foot forward with a perfect combination of the most popular toppings and specially price it to appeal to all.”

JJ’s creation of The National and its 4th Annual Top Ten Hot Dog Toppings list happen as the brand remains on an incredible roll that began on July 4th five years ago. In addition to February’s “Triple D” feature on Food Network and making Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running, JJ’s has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards in the past five years. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

