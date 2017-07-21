Horror-Thriller Queen Mylo Carbia Shares How 'Going Vegan Saved Her Life'

Hollywood screenwriter turned bestselling novelist Mylo Carbia explains how transitioning from carnivore to Vegan changed her entire outlook on the world

NEW YORK, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard it before: Hollywood celebrity turns Vegan. It's a story quite common in entertainment circles with names like Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde, Russell Simmons, Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Leto, and Rooney Mara all touting the trend-worthy, slimming lifestyle.

But do Hollywood writers feel the same pressure to look good on the Red Carpet? "Not exactly," says author and paranormal reality TV show host, Mylo Carbia. "But nearly all women feel the constant, silent pressure to look thin and beautiful, even at home."

Last year, Mylo Carbia appeared on top of the world. She was putting the finishing touches on the manuscript of her upcoming novel VIOLETS ARE RED, and making television and radio appearances promoting her No. 1 bestseller THE RAPING OF AVA DESANTIS — winner of the 2016 Silver Falchion Award for Outstanding Achievement in Fiction.

"My career was booming, yet secretly, I was in turmoil," she explained, after watching her scale mysteriously rocket up 80 pounds in four months. "I was eating well and working out six times a week, yet the weight just kept piling on. I could tell something was medically wrong, and that my husband was horrified... I could literally see it in his eyes."

After a series of medical tests, Carbia was told that as the result of spending forty-five years battling paranormal entities — including living thirteen years in a severely haunted house — her adrenal "stress" glands had simply become exhausted, throwing her thyroid out of whack, causing her body to pack on the pounds.

This, coupled with Carbia's strict adherence to a meat-based diet that was so severe she was diagnosed with scurvy in 2012 from not eating a single piece of fruit in more than 10 years, was believed to be the root cause of her inexplicable weight gain. "I knew I had to make a radical change to regain my size 4 figure, but my old tricks to slim down were no longer working."

Then, in October 2016, the bottom fell out. Carbia's seemingly happy marriage crumbled in an instant when her husband left without warning. "He kissed me on the cheek on his way out for a haircut and never came back," said Carbia. "I was fired as a trophy wife — repealed and replaced faster than ObamaCare."

After a few emotional weeks dealing with her unexpected divorce and searching for solutions from the medical community, Carbia decided to tackle her adrenal/thyroid problem head on. While researching the subject, she came across the 2005 pro-Vegan documentary, EARTHLINGS, narrated by actor Joaquin Phoenix.

"I distinctly remember I was roasting chicken in the oven as I watched that movie... A half hour into it, I shut off the oven and never touched a single piece of animal flesh again."

In fact, Carbia was so moved by the documentary, she immediately reached out to her Hollywood A-list friends and asked for food coach recommendations. "I was completely disturbed by the fact that over my lifetime, roughly 49,000 animals were murdered as food to keep one animal — me — alive. Only then did I realize how out of balance my existence truly was."

Soon after, Carbia hired Raw Vegan YouTube Superstar, TannyRaw (Tanya Murphy) to help her achieve her goals. "Tanny worked every single day with me for two months. She is a living, breathing angel. Her guidance through the toxic food withdrawal process and ability to teach the principles of a plant-based lifestyle are amazing. I often tell her, she singlehandedly saved my life."

Immediately upon adopting the Raw Vegan diet, Carbia's adrenal glands and thyroid began healing. Her energy levels returned, her skin became more youthful, her weight started dropping, and most importantly, her hope for the future returned. "Words cannot express how it feels to live on fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables. I feel like a fully reborn person now. The mental, physical and emotional changes have to be experienced first-hand to even be believed."

Today, animal rights organizations like PETA count Mylo Carbia as one of their Vegan celebrity success stories, publically acknowledging her as an influential voice in the movement — even sending a Valentine's Day gift for making the switch.

"I still have a long way to go to reach my old fighting weight," said Carbia. "I am strictly Vegan at home, sometimes Vegetarian in restaurants, but for now, I am less concerned with labels and more concerned with making incremental lifestyle changes, like supporting Kat Von D's upcoming Vegan shoe line, and spreading the message about the benefits of a meat-free, plant-based diet."

The good news is that Carbia is now feeling better than ever, with a new novel, a new movie, and a new man — Forty-three-year old, Retired U.S. Navy Veteran, Kurt Lund — in her life.

"The greatest thing that came out of this nightmare was unexpectedly becoming single and finding the real love of my life," she said smiling. "Situations like this show the true meaning of unconditional love. And when the weak ones bail, the real heroes emerge."

