Hormel Foods Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, August 24, 2017

AUSTIN, Minn., July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) invites you to participate in a conference call with Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The company will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Thursday, August 24, 2017, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET).

WHEN:

Thursday, August 24, 2017

8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET)

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.

PHONE:

Dial toll-free 800-263-0877 at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

From outside the United States, call 323-794-2094. Please note: all dial-in

participants should quote the conference ID of 9221656 to access the call.

If you have difficulty accessing the call, please contact:

PGI

Reservations Line

(888) 563-4743

AUDIO REPLAY:

To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast.

