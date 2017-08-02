Hooters Opens First-Ever Location in Lithuania

Former Lithuanian Basketball Players Darius Songalia and Robertas Javtokas lead Vilnius restaurant

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today unveiled the opening of the first-ever location in Lithuania, Hooters of Vilnius, led by Lithuanian basketball stars Darius Songalia and Robertas Javtokas, who make up the franchisee Hooters Baltics, UAB. This is the first of three locations slated to open in the Baltic states in the coming years.

Hooters of Vilnius is conveniently located at 16 Vilnius St. Vilnius, Lithuania 01402, near Vilnius University campus. The new 5,300-square foot restaurant features 24 large-screen televisions and boasts an outdoor patio area.

“We are honored to open Lithuania’s first-ever Hooters and bring like-minded sports fans together under one roof,” said Darius Songaila, partner of Hooters Baltics. “Hooters is famous worldwide for its wings, iconic Hooters Girls, and laid-back environment. We are offering locals a chance to unwind and catch their favorite sports games on television while enjoying Hooters food with friends and family. Does it get any better than that?”

The two remaining locations slated to open by Hooters Baltics, UAB will be in Estonia and Latvia.

Hooters Baltics partners Darius Songaila and Robertas Javtokas are both former Lithuanian national team and EuroLeague high-impact basketball players who have played at the highest level for over 20 years throughout Europe and the United States. Gintare Songaile, wife of Darius, serves as general manager and marketing for the group.

“Teaming up with basketball stars Darius and Robertas is the ideal pairing for Hooters,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “They are true team players and role models in their country who we are proud to welcome into the Hooters family. Their experiences and background in the world of sports adds a unique layer to the operations of this new location.”

Hooters of Vilnius incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand along with contemporary elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. Guests of the new location can enjoy a variety of Hooters craveable menu items including burgers, wings, appetizers and salads.

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings with plans to open more than 30 new locations globally in 2017 and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

About Hooters Baltics, UAB

Hooters Baltics, UAB is based in Lithuania and is committed to bringing sports, great food and Hooters Girl hospitality to the Baltic states. Partners Darius Songaila and Robertas Javtokas are both former Lithuanian national team and EuroLeague high-impact basketball players who have played at the highest level for over 20 years throughout Europe and the United States.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 40 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

Contact:

Chantal O’Connell

Largemouth Communications

857-222-1470

chantal@largemouthpr.com