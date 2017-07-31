Hooters of Alajuela Opens In Costa Rica

Chatwoods S.A. brings Hooters to popular City Mall

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters has unveiled the opening of an international location, Hooters of Alajuela (City Mall) led by franchisee Chatwoods S.A.Hooters of Alajuela (City Mall) is conveniently located inside City Mall, the largest mall in Central America which opened just under two years ago. The relocated 400-square meter location seats 130 guests inside, and accommodates 18 guests on its outdoor patio. Guests can enjoy Hooters craveable wings, salads and burgers while watching their favorite sports team on one of the 28 large screen televisions the restaurant features.“City Mall is an exceptional venue to where locals and tourists flock,” said Carlos Chotocruz, chairman, Chatwoods S.A. “We welcome shoppers to stop by the new Hooters located on the first floor of the mall, where they can take a break from the ordinary and enjoy our world-famous wings served up by one-of-a-kind Hooters Girl hospitality.”“With Chatwoods S.A. proven expertise in the Costa Rica market, we know they will deliver the iconic Hooters brand to fans at this new Alajuela location,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “Hooters fun-loving atmosphere goes hand in hand with the vibe of City Mall, and we are confident guests will be treated to a unique Hooters experience that will keep them coming back.”

The new location will incorporate the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand along with contemporary elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. While guests will still enjoy Hooters craveable burgers, wings, appetizers and salads, they can expect some additions to the menus to suit local taste buds. These include regional dishes such as Ceviche, Chifrijo, Patacones and Yuca bites.

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings with plans to open more than 30 new locations globally in 2017 and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

