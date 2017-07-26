In Honor of National Cheesecake Day, Chicago Gets Free Cheesecake on Friday, July 28th and a Cheesecake Festival on Sunday, July 30th Thanks to Hometown Favorite Eli's Cheesecake

Portions of the Proceeds go to The New Horizons Center for the Developmentally Disabled

CHICAGO, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday July 28th: The Eli's Cheesecake Mobile and Eli's giant slice mascot accompanied by Eli's big cheese Marc Schulman will be tooling around town giving out free cheesecake. Stops include MB Financial Bank, 800 W. Madison Street, Lurie Children's Hospital (located across from Seneca Park), and the Chicago History Museum. Check @elicheesecake on Twitter for times.

Sunday, July 30th: An entire day devoted to all things cheesecake and family fun, even a 16' long cheesecake-eating Raptor dinosaur, thanks to Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Chicago's Field Museum. The lifelike Raptor puppet stomps and stalks just like the real thing. It's all happening at Eli's Cheesecake World: 6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr. in Chicago (corner of Montrose and Forest Preserve Drive) from 9am – 5pm. Admission is free. Visit www.cheesecakefestival.com for a full schedule.

Highlights include The Jesse White Tumblers flying over a giant cheesecake, Classic Car Show, Tap Dancing Revue, Cheesecake "Olympics" including hockey with a cheesecake puck, cheesecake hula hoop contest, cheesecake bingo, cheesecake eating contest and cheesecake decorating.

Enjoy special national cheesecake day pricing at Eli's three ways: at Eli's retail bakery store, online at shop.elicheesecake.com or call 800-ELI-CAKE. Valid through 11:59 pm CT on July 30th.

