We love nothing more than trimming our Christmas tree. From sparkling garlands to family heirloom angels, we thought we’d seen it all — until now­. Smirnoff has released four limited-edition vodka-filled ornament-style bottles for the holiday season. However, you probably won’t be able to hang them from your tree.

These four ornament-style bottles are filled with Smirnoff No. 21 vodka. The festive bottles are decorated with phrases such as “Don’t Get Lit, Drink Responsibly” and the more Christmas-y “#BestGiftEver,” “#Eat, Drink & Be Merry” and “Mix & Mingle.”

The bottles are 750 milliliters each — which is a full-sized bottle, not an ornament-sized one, even though it’s decorated to look that way. That means that unless you’re hanging one of the bottles from a really strong branch, your tree probably won’t be able to support that weight. You’re better off using it as a table decoration, or leaving it in your liquor cabinet.

The spirit-filled “ornaments” retail for $12.99 and are available now until the end of the holiday season — which, let’s face it, is when you should be putting your Christmas decorations away anyway. Don’t know what to do with your leftover booze? You could always gift it to a host. That’s just one of the 25 secrets to becoming the best holiday party guest ever.