Smirnoff’s Vodka-Filled Ornaments Will Make Your Christmas Boozy and Bright
We love nothing more than trimming our Christmas tree. From sparkling garlands to family heirloom angels, we thought we’d seen it all — until now. Smirnoff has released four limited-edition vodka-filled ornament-style bottles for the holiday season. However, you probably won’t be able to hang them from your tree.
Best Small Towns for Christmas Lights
These four ornament-style bottles are filled with Smirnoff No. 21 vodka. The festive bottles are decorated with phrases such as “Don’t Get Lit, Drink Responsibly” and the more Christmas-y “#BestGiftEver,” “#Eat, Drink & Be Merry” and “Mix & Mingle.”
The bottles are 750 milliliters each — which is a full-sized bottle, not an ornament-sized one, even though it’s decorated to look that way. That means that unless you’re hanging one of the bottles from a really strong branch, your tree probably won’t be able to support that weight. You’re better off using it as a table decoration, or leaving it in your liquor cabinet.
The spirit-filled “ornaments” retail for $12.99 and are available now until the end of the holiday season — which, let’s face it, is when you should be putting your Christmas decorations away anyway. Don’t know what to do with your leftover booze? You could always gift it to a host. That’s just one of the 25 secrets to becoming the best holiday party guest ever.