The Most Searched-for Thanksgiving Dish in Every State

While you’re sure to find a roast turkey and some variation of stuffing and potatoes on almost every Thanksgiving plate, how people interpret those dishes and what other sides and appetizers people serve isn’t always going to be the same. But what side is the most popular, most unique, and most searched-for in your state?
General Mills sought out the answer to that very inquiry. Pulling data from top searches on BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and their other properties, they found the most popular and unique Thanksgiving food in every state.
Many of the players are expected Thanksgiving favorites. Minnesota loves its green bean casserole. Illinois residents love but aren’t sure quite how to execute the perfect mashed potatoes. Coloradans want to figure out how to whip up the perfect fresh cranberry sauce.
For the most part, it seems like home cooks around America turned to General Mills and Pillsbury for Thanksgiving appetizers and ways to use leftover turkey. Dishes like Buffalo chicken dip, sausage balls, and crab cakes were popular to keep people satiated until dinner. Chicken-heavy casseroles such as chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, and chicken spaghetti could easily be adapted with roasted turkey instead of chicken.
Alabama: Sausage balls
Alaska: Cinnamon rolls
Arizona: Shrimp
Arkansas: Chicken and dumplings
California: Macaroni and cheese
Colorado: Cranberry sauce
Connecticut: Butternut squash soup
Delaware: Sweet potato casserole
Florida: Pumpkin cheesecake
Georgia: Sweet potato casserole
Hawaii: Crescent rolls
Idaho: Biscuits
Illinois: Mashed Potatoes
Indiana: Peanut butter cookies
Iowa: Monkey bread
Kansas: Pinwheels
Kentucky: Chicken and dumplings
Louisiana: Cornbread dressing
Maine: Chicken pot pie
Maryland: Crab cake
Massachusetts: Cheesecake
Michigan: Chili
Minnesota: Green bean casserole
Mississippi: Chicken spaghetti
Missouri: Breakfast casserole
Montana: Oven-roasted vegetables
Nebraska: Monkey bread
Nevada: Peanut butter cookies
New Hampshire: Blueberry pie
New Jersey: Crab cake
New Mexico: Pecan pie
New York: Cheesecake
North Carolina: Sweet potato pie
North Dakota: Apple crisp
Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip
Oklahoma: Pecan pie
Oregon: Bread stuffing
Pennsylvania: Buffalo chicken dip
Rhode Island: Monkey bread
South Carolina: Sweet potato pie
South Dakota: Pumpkin pie
Tennessee: Sausage balls
Texas: Chicken spaghetti
Utah: Crescent rolls
Vermont: Butternut squash soup
Virginia: Macaroni and cheese
Washington: Sugar cookies
West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
Wisconsin: Shrimp
Wyoming: Pork chop
For all of these dishes and more, check out our roundup of the 101 best Thanksgiving recipes.
