The Most Searched-for Thanksgiving Dish in Every State

While you’re sure to find a roast turkey and some variation of stuffing and potatoes on almost every Thanksgiving plate, how people interpret those dishes and what other sides and appetizers people serve isn’t always going to be the same. But what side is the most popular, most unique, and most searched-for in your state?



General Mills sought out the answer to that very inquiry. Pulling data from top searches on BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and their other properties, they found the most popular and unique Thanksgiving food in every state.



Many of the players are expected Thanksgiving favorites. Minnesota loves its green bean casserole. Illinois residents love but aren’t sure quite how to execute the perfect mashed potatoes. Coloradans want to figure out how to whip up the perfect fresh cranberry sauce.



For the most part, it seems like home cooks around America turned to General Mills and Pillsbury for Thanksgiving appetizers and ways to use leftover turkey. Dishes like Buffalo chicken dip, sausage balls, and crab cakes were popular to keep people satiated until dinner. Chicken-heavy casseroles such as chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, and chicken spaghetti could easily be adapted with roasted turkey instead of chicken.









General Mills



Alabama: Sausage balls

Alaska: Cinnamon rolls

Arizona: Shrimp

Arkansas: Chicken and dumplings

California: Macaroni and cheese

Colorado: Cranberry sauce

Connecticut: Butternut squash soup

Delaware: Sweet potato casserole

Florida: Pumpkin cheesecake

Georgia: Sweet potato casserole

Hawaii: Crescent rolls

Idaho: Biscuits

Illinois: Mashed Potatoes

Indiana: Peanut butter cookies

Iowa: Monkey bread

Kansas: Pinwheels

Kentucky: Chicken and dumplings

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Chicken pot pie

Maryland: Crab cake

Massachusetts: Cheesecake

Michigan: Chili

Minnesota: Green bean casserole

Mississippi: Chicken spaghetti

Missouri: Breakfast casserole

Montana: Oven-roasted vegetables

Nebraska: Monkey bread

Nevada: Peanut butter cookies

New Hampshire: Blueberry pie

New Jersey: Crab cake

New Mexico: Pecan pie

New York: Cheesecake

North Carolina: Sweet potato pie

North Dakota: Apple crisp

Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma: Pecan pie

Oregon: Bread stuffing

Pennsylvania: Buffalo chicken dip

Rhode Island: Monkey bread

South Carolina: Sweet potato pie

South Dakota: Pumpkin pie

Tennessee: Sausage balls

Texas: Chicken spaghetti

Utah: Crescent rolls

Vermont: Butternut squash soup

Virginia: Macaroni and cheese

Washington: Sugar cookies

West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Wisconsin: Shrimp

Wyoming: Pork chop



For all of these dishes and more, check out our roundup of the 101 best Thanksgiving recipes.