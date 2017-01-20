How to Have a Good Time on Valentine’s Day Even If You’re Single

Shutterstock

  1. Home
  2. Holidays
  3. Guide to Valentine's Day
  1. Home
  2. Holidays
  3. Guide to Valentine's Day

How to Have a Good Time on Valentine’s Day Even If You’re Single

By
Editor
You don’t need to be coupled up to celebrate this Feb. 14

From the major players like Christmas and Thanksgiving to smaller celebrations such as St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween, almost every holiday is about spending time with those you love and care for. Only Valentine’s Day is about spending the day with the one you love and care for. On a day that’s reserved for couples and romance, what are you supposed to do if you’re single?

More Valentine's Day:

For the How to Have a Good Time on Valentine’s Day Even If You’re Single​ Slideshow, click here!

Luckily, there are many types of love that you can celebrate on Feb. 14, not just romantic love. You can honor the love of friends, the love of giving, the love of travel, or even the love of a night filled with Netflix.

Whether you decide to dine out with friends, take a four-day trip by yourself, or go all out with an anti-Valentine’s Day themed party, know that you don’t have to be in a relationship to have an incredible holiday this year.

Click for slideshow
How to Have a Good Time on Valentine’s Day Even If You’re Single (Slideshow)
Related Links
Create a Special Valentine’s Day With the Perfect WineHow to Survive Cooking Valentine's Day Dinner with Your SweetieHow to Prepare Your Valentine’s Day Dinner with Your Slow-Cooker
Tags
valentines day
holidays
single valentine's day
party ideas