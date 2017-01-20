How to Have a Good Time on Valentine’s Day Even If You’re Single

From the major players like Christmas and Thanksgiving to smaller celebrations such as St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween, almost every holiday is about spending time with those you love and care for. Only Valentine’s Day is about spending the day with the one you love and care for. On a day that’s reserved for couples and romance, what are you supposed to do if you’re single?

Luckily, there are many types of love that you can celebrate on Feb. 14, not just romantic love. You can honor the love of friends, the love of giving, the love of travel, or even the love of a night filled with Netflix.

Whether you decide to dine out with friends, take a four-day trip by yourself, or go all out with an anti-Valentine’s Day themed party, know that you don’t have to be in a relationship to have an incredible holiday this year.