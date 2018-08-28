If there’s one national holiday a year where you should really take it easy, it has to be Labor Day. This holiday, set aside to honor hardworking American men and women, is simply about having a hard-earned day off work. So why should you work in the kitchen when you don’t have to? You can still have a fabulous end-of-summer party without putting forth unnecessary effort.

12 Labor-Free Labor Day Party Recipes

The key to having a labor-free Labor Day party menu is keeping things simple. You don’t want to have to run to the grocery store and load up a cart with a bunch of expensive, single-use ingredients. Instead, you want to focus on fresh flavors, guaranteed crowd-pleasers and dishes that make the most of the bounty that comes at the end of summer. Get ready to grill peaches and have salads with plenty of perfectly plump tomatoes.



Of course, the other aspect of keeping things low-key is to minimize cook time, prep work and number of ingredients. So in a labor-free Labor Day party menu, you’ll find plenty of no-cook dishes and quick and easy marinades like Italian dressing. These things optimize flavor and time. Don’t believe a fantastic yet easy Labor Day party is possible? Just check out these 12 recipes and become a believer.