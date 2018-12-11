Chipotle Gift Wrap Will Have You Guac-ing Around the Christmas Tree

It doesn’t matter if you’re giving the gift of Chipotle or not. Now you can wrap your presents like you are! Chipotle is offering a gift wrap set complete with limited-edition wrapping paper that looks like Chipotle’s signature guacamole, salsa and tin foil.

The 50 Best Burritos in America for 2018

The full gift wrap set, available via the Chipotle website, includes three rolls of wrapping paper, 10 silver bows, five gift bags that look like just like Chipotle carryout bags, and 10 pieces of tissue paper decorated with Chipotle ingredients. While you may not be giving someone a bag full of burrito bowls, this $50 wrapping set is sure going to make them hungry for one.

If you don’t feel like spending a fortune on anything from Chipotle, the brand is also selling the wrapping papers individually for $14 a piece. However, they’re limiting purchases to two rolls of each wrapping paper per customer. Looks like they don’t want anyone nabbing too much of their guac wrapping paper. It is the most popular menu item at this American chain, after all.