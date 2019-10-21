Burger King's New 'Ghost Whopper' Was Taste Tested by Paranormal Entities

Burger King's new Ghost Whopper sandwich is approved by the dead. The Halloween-themed sandwich features a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions on a white cheddar cheese-flavored white sesame seed bun, and, to promote it, a real medium channeled spirits to taste test it. So, there's that.

Burger King teamed up with Riz Mirza, an internationally recognized trance channel, psychic medium, shaman and spiritual teacher. In layman’s terms, he can turn his body into a vessel for spirits and, in the ad for the burger, an entity entered his body to taste test the Ghost Whopper.

Mirza went to the Alexandria Hotel in Los Angeles to film the experiment. The building — featured in “Dreamgirls,” “Water for Elephants” and “Spider-Man 3” — is infamous for its Phantom Wing, which was bricked off in 1938, according to the L.A. Times. Burger King says the root cause was paranormal sightings, but other sources say differently.

When the whole thing went down, there was one owner for the hotel and another owner for the wing. Following a dispute, the hotel’s owner had the wing sealed off and there was simply no way to enter or exit that part of the building anymore because no one ever built stairs or an elevator. There was no choice but to abandon it.

Today, people say the place is haunted by multiple entities including Vaden Boge, who ordered lunch for himself and his non-existent wife in 1922 before fatally poisoning himself, according to Los Angeles Magazine. The ballroom on the second floor is frequented by undead dancers and an angry teenager was spotted in a suite that Charlie Chaplin stayed in, according to Curbed Los Angeles.

We can’t help but wonder which ones taste tested Burger King’s new Ghost Whopper. According to the fast food brand, some said, “It’s filth!” while others had no idea what they were holding because they’d never seen a burger before. Since that doesn’t explain much, you can try it for yourself for $4.59 starting Oct. 24. The Ghost Whopper will be available for a limited time only at 10 restaurants at the following locations:

19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit, Michigan

New Covington Pike, Memphis, Tennessee

2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, Arizona

822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas

6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, California

25 Powell Street, San Francisco, California

5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, Georgia

1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, South Carolina

2423 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana

If you’re not in any of those locations, sorry. Luckily, you don’t need the supernatural to tell you which grub is the best. Those guys don’t even have taste buds, do they? Even if you eat one in a haunted hotel, there’s nothing scary about the 101 best burgers in America.