Labor Day is both an amazing holiday and a sad holiday. It’s great because it’s that final three-day weekend of every summer; it celebrates American workers and their need for a very necessary day off. But Labor Day is also a little sad because, well, it means the unofficial end of summertime is here. But luckily before you need to pack away those swimsuits and exchange them for cardigans, you can throw one last warm-weather bash full of beautiful summer produce, cookout favorites and refreshing cocktails.

So, what dishes should a host make for the ultimate Labor Day party menu? Well, any summer party needs to use the best and freshest summer produce, so head to your local farmers market and pick up plenty of corn, green beans, watermelon and zucchini to make fresh sides and appetizers. And because it’s still summer, you definitely want to grill as much as possible and serve only the coldest, fruitiest cocktails to your guests.

