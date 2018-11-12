Great news if you forgot to buy milk or ran out of that special seasoning and are an Amazon Prime member: Amazon will deliver Whole Foods groceries to you in an hour or less on Thanksgiving, all the way until 2 p.m. So if you miscounted how many sticks of butter you need or nobody remembered to buy the cranberries, you don’t have to worry about making a mad dash to the grocery store — as long as you are an Amazon Prime member.

According to Amazon’s Prime Insider Tips, the brand is using Prime Now, its grocery delivery service in Whole Foods stores, in 63 cities across America to deliver groceries to customers. But if you happen to have a little time — although if you’re back-timing Thanksgiving dinner, it’s kind of impossible to have too much free time — customers also have a pickup option in 14 cities.

Amazon is also making your Thanksgiving shopping a lot easier by letting you pre-order a turkey through Amazon Fresh. "Simply add your turkey to your cart along with your groceries, select an available delivery slot, and checkout," the brand says on its website. It also includes tips on what size bird to order as well as how to thaw one.

According to Business Insider, Amazon is planning to roll out delivery and pickup services at all Whole Foods stores eventually. Until then, you’d better prepare a list of all the ingredients you need. Better yet, check out our supermarket tips, strategies, and secrets for Thanksgiving dinner shopping.