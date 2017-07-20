Hojeij Branded Foods Acquires Premier Airport Wine Bar Chain Vino Volo

The two companies will join forces to offer guests a one-of-a-kind high-end experience in a relaxed atmosphere in airports across North America

ATLANTA, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With its acquisition of North America's largest airport wine bar and wine retail chain Vino Volo, Hojeij Branded Foods (HBF) creates a powerful new partnership, bringing together two companies that share an unwavering commitment to quality and an outstanding guest experience. Currently with more than 40 locations in 32 airports throughout North America, Vino Volo (Italian for "wine flight") has an unparalleled reputation for offering guests a premier experience with wines from around the world by the glass.

"Combining the forces of HBF and Vino Volo is a natural fit for both companies," says HBF CEO Regynald G. Washington. "Vino Volo believes as we do that modern travelers expect and deserve a high-end airport wine experience. Both organizations are widely recognized for operational expertise, top-notch guest service and a strong commitment to employees. As a result of this acquisition, HBF is now uniquely positioned to serve more guests in more cities than ever before."

Like HBF, Vino Volo has received extensive accolades from the industry, counting 34 Airport Revenue News awards, including "Food Operator with Highest Regard for Customer Service" 11 years in a row and "Best Airport Wine Bar" at the Airport Food & Beverage awards. With the company's commitment to bringing the wine country experience to business travelers, Vino Volo has become a customer favorite by offering a relaxed, knowledgeable atmosphere and the combined services of a lounge, restaurant-quality light bites and wine shop to travelers on the go.

"We are delighted to join forces with HBF," says Vino Volo CEO Doug Tomlinson, who founded the San Francisco-based company in 2004. "Like HBF, Vino Volo has experienced tremendous growth by delivering high quality and an exceptional experience. With our shared guest-centered culture, the two companies have achieved success by building unique, complementary strengths and assets. By now joining forces, we are confident that the combined company will see even greater growth."

Wassim Hojeij, founder of HBF added, "This acquisition is a continuation of our strategy of partnering with top brands and delivering a level of service and quality unparalleled in the airport industry. This also continues our goal of becoming one of the largest and the best airport food and beverage operators in North America."

With the retention of Vino Volo founder Tomlinson as president, Vino Volo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HBF, run by Vino Volo's current leadership team under the leadership of the HBF CEO.

Together, HBF and Vino Volo are exceptionally well positioned to embrace and enhance HBF's mission of "enhancing the passenger's dining experience, one airport at a time."

About Hojeij Branded Foods

Hojeij Branded Foods (HBF) is an Atlanta-based company operating more than 70 restaurants and bars across 14 airports in the United States. HBF's portfolio includes over 40 widely known national, regional, and local brands that range from full service to fast casual and quick serve. Across all its locations, HBF strives for operational excellence and outstanding service in order to deliver on its mission of "Enhancing the passenger's dining experience, one airport at a time." HBF is a Morgan Stanley Private Equity Portfolio Company. For more information, visit www.hbfairports.com.

About Vino Volo

Vino Volo establishments combine an upscale wine lounge, restaurant and boutique wine shop under one roof, and are primarily located in airports across North America. Vino Volo (derived from "wine flight" in Italian) is a trusted wine authority that makes wine approachable, offering hand-selected wines from around the world by the glass, in tasting flights and by the bottle for customers to take home or have shipped. Vino Volo also offers a Wine Club for enthusiasts and a loyalty program to reward its guests. For more information, visit www.vinovolo.com.

