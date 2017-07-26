HiHo Cheeseburger opens in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HiHo, the only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef, opens today in Santa Monica at 1320 2nd Street.

HiHo serves an elevated version of the classic American cheeseburger, using the best beef available as the foundation for each burger — 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef. Free of hormones, GMOs, antibiotics and feedlots, the beef is tender, juicy, and delicious. Grass-fed Wagyu combines the clean taste of grass-fed beef with the rich marbling of Wagyu, the breed of famous Kobe beef. This combination creates a beef like no other.

HiHo uses only traditional but carefully selected ingredients — like slow-cooked onion jam and house-made bread and butter pickles — to create the perfect burger. "There are a lot of places to get a burger, but we are confident no one uses the quality meat that we serve. With the beef as the star, we are very excited to serve our cheeseburgers, shakes, fries and pies to our new guests in Santa Monica," said Matt Levin, co-founder of HiHo.

In additional to cheeseburgers, HiHo will also serve house-made vegetarian burgers, hand-cut fries, an organic salad, organic shakes, house-made pies, and craft sodas.

The 50-seat restaurant was designed by award-winning architecture firm Marmol Radziner, known for their warm, modern interiors. Behind the glass storefront, a geometric grid ceiling reminiscent of barn rafters sets the tone for a casual modern-meets-rural dining environment. A simple and honest material palette of brick, Douglas fir, white oak, and steel reflects the natural ingredients of the HiHo menu.

HiHo will be open seven days a week from 11:30am - 10pm.

About HiHo HiHo is the only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef. Originally opened in 2015 in Ojai with the intent of elevating the classic American cheeseburger, the restaurant moved to Santa Monica in 2017. HiHo is part of the extended family of restaurants with Sushi Nozawa, LLC (SUGARFISH, KazuNori and Nozawa Bar). While HiHo and Sushi Nozawa LLC are separate companies, they share the same values and commitment to serving great food, as well as having some of the same owners. The HiHo team is dedicated to serving simple, delicious cheeseburgers using fresh and wholesome ingredients while capturing old-school flavors. www.hiho.la

