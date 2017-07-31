Healthy, Tasty Cherries Make The Perfect Back-To-School Lunchbox Treat

Kid-friendly Superfruit to Freeze, Dry or Can Now

YAKIMA, Wash., July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The new school year is just around the corner, and that means a new season of lunches. Parents want their children to eat healthy meals at school, but sometimes it's hard to come up with good-for-you lunchbox options that kids like and that don't require a lot of preparation. Cherries, this summer's superfruit, are a simple and delicious solution.

"Cherries are the perfect grab-and-go lunchbox treat. They have a sweet, candy-like flavor that even picky eaters love, and tout a slew of health benefits," said James Michael, VP of marketing, North America for Northwest Cherry Growers and Washington Fruit Commission. "From reducing diabetes risks to enhancing sleep, research shows that cherries are a superfruit offering health benefits for everyone."

Whether your children prefer them raw or cooked, cherries are a good source of fiber and have a low glycemic index, which helps kids feel full longer and prevents spikes and crashes in their blood sugar level. Diabetes is on the rise among children in the U.S., and research suggests that cherries may help lower blood sugar levels and thus help fight this disease. Cherries are also a natural source of melatonin, one of the chemicals that regulate the body's internal clock and promote healthy sleep patterns – something that today's increasingly stressed kids can often use a hand with, especially at the start of a new school year.

The cherry season is relatively brief, however fresh cherries are usually available nationwide through mid-August. Get them while you can and stock up to ensure this healthy treat is available to your kids throughout the fall. Simply freeze, dry or can cherries to enjoy them year-round.

Northwest Cherries, a non-profit organization representing cherry farmers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana suggests the following grab-and-go lunchbox treats to extend the cherry season. Cherry Berry Fruit Leather and Sweet Cherry Almond Bars can be made with fresh, canned or frozen cherries.

For additional recipes and to learn more about the health benefits of cherries, visit NWCherries.com.

Founded in 1947, the Northwest Cherry Growers is a grower's organization funded solely by self-imposed fruit assessments used to increase awareness and consumption of regionally-grown stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development, and research of stone fruits from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana orchards.

