ZENB, an Organic Food Concept That Delivers Veggie-First Nutrition Through Use of Whole Vegetables, Launches Direct to Consumer in the U.S.

ZENB Veggie Sticks Are First-To-Market In Corn, Beet, and Red Bell Pepper Flavors That Utilize The Cob, Peel, Stem, And Seeds



CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENB, a revolutionary plant-based company creating wholesome and organic foods, today announced the launch of its lifestyle brand and the debut of its first product to market, ZENB Veggie Sticks. ZENB earned its name from the Japanese word "zenbu," meaning "whole." Staying true to its name, the company utilizes whole vegetables in its products including the parts that often get thrown away. Most of all, ZENB is cultivating a lifestyle brand for consumers to rethink the approach to plant-based food and the environment.

Fiber is an important daily nutrient that often gets missed by discarding the seeds, peels and stems of vegetables. However, ZENB Veggie Sticks help boost fiber intake by utilizing corn with the cob, beets with the peel, and red bell peppers with the stem and seeds. In addition to vegetables, ZENB uses organic ingredients that honor and celebrate the simple flavor of the vegetable.

"We are committed to reclaiming the real flavor of food and creating sustainably sourced products," says Christiane Paul, CMO of ZENB, US. "The ZENB Veggie Sticks are just the beginning of the brand's line of products to come, all promising to foster a lifestyle dedicated to wholesome nutrition and delicious plant-based products."

Along with the nutritional benefits of using the discarded vegetable parts, ZENB is taking a step in the right direction to simplify food waste by educating consumers on the importance of using as much of the vegetable as possible. Preserving parts that are typically thrown away not only positively impacts nutrition, but directly contributes to avoiding unnecessary food waste.

ZENB Veggie Sticks are available direct-to-consumer in corn, beet, and red bell pepper flavors. Single sale and regular subscription boxes are now available at ZENB.com, starting at $17.99 for a box of six. ZENB also offers a free trial pack (plus $4.99 shipping & handling and applicable tax) that allows veggie-hungry shoppers to sample all three flavors. Subject to terms and conditions, please see ZENB.com for more information.

About ZENB

ZENB is changing the way consumers think about nutrition by placing food that is wholesome and delicious at the center of everyday lives. By offering products that use often discarded parts of vegetables in each product, ZENB helps consumers enjoy plant-based foods in a way that is more mindful of the world around us. The company's debut product includes three flavors of the ZENB Veggie Sticks; corn, beet, and red bell pepper. The ZENB Veggie Sticks are just the beginning of ZENB's vision to empower a wholesome lifestyle filled with delicious, convenient options that incorporates a more plant-based diet. For more information about the ZENB community and product offerings, visit us at www.ZENB.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Tiernon | Konnect Agency

216184@email4pr.com

213-988-8344

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenb-an-organic-food-concept-that-delivers-veggie-first-nutrition-through-use-of-whole-vegetables-launches-direct-to-consumer-in-the-us-300867969.html

SOURCE ZENB