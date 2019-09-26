Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Vanilla Cream Vegan Protein

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods is proud to announce their new Organic Vanilla Cream Vegan Protein. This lightly-sweetened vanilla flavored protein powder provides a superior plant-based amino acid profile, ketogenic-friendly MCT fatty acids, and is ideal for smoothie-lovers, athletes, and those wanting a completely natural vegan protein free of harmful sweeteners and preservatives.

The protein comes from the highest quality organic pea protein, organic rice protein, and organic pumpkin seed proteins. Unlike most competitor brands, Z Natural Foods' Vegan Organic Vanilla Cream Protein contains no fillers and no synthetic ingredients.

Organic Vegan Vanilla Cream Protein is easily digestible, 100% plant-based, high in essential fatty acids (EFA's) and fiber, raw, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. This delicious environmentally-friendly protein mixes well with water and is great in smoothies, milk, or juice.

"For a vegan and vegetarian lifestyle, finding a complete plant-based protein that has a quality amino acid profile can be a challenge," reports Sam Hirschberg, MBA and Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. "Our customers really like this protein powder, not just for the creamy texture and the coconut flavor with a hint of sweetness, but for the simple pure ingredients that provide an exceptionally high amount of nutrition."

To enhance the taste and texture, Organic Vanilla Cream Vegan Protein powder contains organic coconut milk. "Coconut milk really is the ideal supporting ingredient as it is packed with phytonutrients, healthy fats, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals," Hirschberg said. "Like all our powders, we also dry our coconut at a low temperature to preserve all the naturally occurring enzymes, nutrients, and flavor."

Organic Vanilla Cream Vegan Protein is $12.99 a pound and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Vanilla Cream Vegan Protein, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

