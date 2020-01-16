Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Superfood Fusion Blend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of their new proprietary superfood blend.

The Ultimate 25 Superfood Fusion features 25 organic superfoods containing the top raw berries, fruits, roots, mushrooms, and greens all together in one concentrated, synergistic blend.

Containing a mix of superfood powders, Ultimate 25 Superfood Fusion is loaded with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and a vast array of amazing healthy phytochemicals. From acai berry to moringa leaf to cordyceps mushroom and other powerful superfoods including turmeric root, ginger root, and ashwagandha root, Ultimate 25 Superfood Fusion provides a wide variety of potent nutrition in one convenient blend.

"Our customers love this mix not only because each ingredient is organic and comes from the highest quality growers, but it is the tastiest and most convenient way to get so much valuable nutrition in a single serving," reports Sam Hirschberg, Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods.

Organic Ultimate 25 Superfood Fusion is certified organic, has a pleasant taste and texture, mixes easily with water, juice or smoothies, and has no after taste like many superfoods. It is also soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and does not contain any added preservatives or sugar.

"Because we use real food carefully grown by the best farmers, each serving provides far more nutrition than virtually any other supplement or superfood," says Hirschberg.

Organic Ultimate 25 Superfood Fusion powder is $34.99 a pound (32 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Organic Ultimate 25 Superfood Fusion, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg

888-963-6637

232506@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/z-natural-foods-announces-new-organic-superfood-fusion-blend-300987415.html

SOURCE Z Natural Foods