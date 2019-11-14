Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic Matcha Green Tea Latte Powder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody knows Starbucks® and Dunkin'® has great coffee. But there's a new drink in town and its tastier, far more nutritious and even less expensive.

Z Natural Foods has released an exciting new Organic Matcha Green Tea Latte. It's deliciously smooth and creamy, easy to make and only costs about $0.95 per tasty, healthy serving.

Rich in Asian history and Japanese tradition, Matcha Green Tea is known for its brain-calming properties. It can be enjoyed anytime throughout the day and is packed with antioxidants, providing the ideal dairy-free, vegan-friendly, coffee alternative.

"Our Organic Matcha Green Tea Latte is made from the finest young green tea leaves," reports Sam Hirschberg, MBA and Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. "We make this unique blend from organic culinary-grade Japanese Matcha tea which is one of the most nutritious, best-tasting and antioxidant-rich teas in the world."

Matcha Green Tea Latte powder is easy to use, mixes well with water and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Certified Organic and Kosher with no added sugar, Z Natural Foods' Matcha Green Tea Latte has a creamy, coconut milk base. As an excellent source of keto-friendly medium-chain triglycerides (MCT's), this latte blend also has organic barley grass juice and a touch of vanilla adding to its natural, healthy flavor.

"Unlike sugar-filled drinks found in most coffee shops, our Matcha Green Tea Latte provides an organic, delicious way to get potent superfoods every day without the guilt of added sugar or unhealthy ingredients," reports Hirschberg. "If you love green tea, you'll be absolutely delighted with the amazing taste."

Matcha Green Tea Latte Powder is $19.99 a pound (21 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Matcha Green Tea Latte Powder, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

