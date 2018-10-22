Yummy Spoonfuls Introduces First-Ever Organic, Healthy Meals Designed To Support Toddler Nutritional And Developmental Needs

Camila McConaughey & Agatha Achindu Partner to Bring a Delicious, Wholesome Farm-To-Freezer Solution to Parents Across the Country

MASON, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yummy Spoonfuls is giving tiny tummies something to celebrate today with the first-ever line of healthy, USDA-certified organic meals designed specifically for toddlers' nutritional and developmental needs. Founded by child nutrition expert Agatha Achindu and grown in partnership with entrepreneur Camila McConaughey, Yummy Spoonfuls was developed by these two moms on a mission to provide healthy, simplified food choices for toddlers where there were none. Available now in Walmart stores nationwide, Yummy Spoonfuls brings parents peace of mind and convenience in the kitchen.

During the first three years of life, a child's eating habits and future food preferences are formed. This is a critical time for toddlers to develop their palates and ensure their growing bodies are getting the nutrition they need. Yummy Spoonfuls satisfies this need by introducing a better way to feed children without any added sugars, artificial preservatives, additives or artificial flavors. Each Clean Label Project Verified Bowl, Big Bowl and Bite made from scratch in the Yummy Spoonfuls kitchen is packed with wholesome real-food ingredients, protein for growing bodies and Omega-3s for healthy brain development.

"There's no question that the baby food category gets a lot of focus, as well as so many food options; however, there's a huge gap where there should be clean, healthy and nutritious choices that are also delicious for toddlers. Wholesome, life-giving food is vital to our overall health, and that is especially true for kids. Toddlers need fuel for their active lifestyles and rapid development — their brains develop more in the first three years of life than at any other time, and they need three times more energy for their size than an adult, all while their tummies are only a third of the size," said Agatha Achindu. "It continues to be my life's purpose to make the same high-quality food I feed my family more accessible to parents — especially those who often don't have the time to cook at home. I want healthy, nutritious food to be on every child's plate because so much of their overall health depends on what they eat."

"Through our own experiences raising our children and wanting only the best, purest foods for them, we uncovered an idea that was basically hiding in plain sight: toddlers deserve better mealtime options," added Camila McConaughey. "Living in so many different cities and states, I saw firsthand the options that were available to parents across the country and knew we could be giving them so much better. Launching our toddler line at Walmart is helping us on our mission to change that, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to start shifting the way we think about toddler nutrition."

As the frozen food category continues to grow, Yummy Spoonfuls offers the following gently cooked and flash-frozen recipes for optimal toddler nutrition using non-GMO ingredients:

Bowls: The combinations of veggies, grains and proteins in each bowl deliver the nutritional balance toddlers need in smaller portions and softer textures, providing the ideal transition to table food and beyond.

Veggie Beef Bowl

Sweet Potato Chicken Bowl

Pinto Bean Turkey Bowl

Big Bowls: These bigger bowls for bigger kids (ages 2+) feature a globally-inspired variety of flavors perfect for training adventurous palates and developing lifelong healthy eating habits.

Pasta Veggie & Beef Big Bowl

Pasta & Veggie Big Bowl

Mac & Chicken Sausage Big Bowl

Bites: Each serving provides toddlers with 9-17g of protein to keep them satisfied and stave off "hanger."

Turkey Spinach Bites

Chicken Sweet Potato Bites

Chicken Broccoli Bites

Yummy Spoonfuls products range from $3.99-9.99. For more information about the brand, visit yummyspoonfuls.com.

About Yummy Spoonfuls

Yummy Spoonfuls offers the first-ever USDA-certified organic, fully balanced, deliciously healthy meals specifically designed to support your toddler's nutritional and developmental needs. Made with lots of love and wholesome, non-GMO real foods, each farm-to-freezer Bowl and Bite is Clean Label Project Verified, meaning only the purest ingredients make it into our tasty meals. Founded and developed by child nutrition expert Agatha Achindu and grown in partnership with entrepreneur Camila McConaughey, each "yummy spoonful" is full of ingredients that support your toddler's brain and eye development, growing muscles and high energy levels — all while steering clear of any added sugars, preservatives, artificial flavors and most allergens.

