Your Super Cofounder and CMO, Kristel De Groot enacts innovative "Moon Day" policy ahead of "Moon Balance" product launch

VENICE, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Super, the organic superfood and plant-based protein company has released its newest superfood mix, "Moon Balance." Created by co-founder and CMO, Kristel De Groot, Moon Balance strives to soothe symptoms from menstruation, menopause and hormonal imbalance.

Prior to this release, Your Super enacted a monthly "Moon Day" policy for employees identifying as female. De Groot states, "Like many women, I endeavor to balance work responsibilities, health, my relationship and personal goals. I know I can 'do It all' but have learned to listen to when my body needs a break. For me, that's just before or during my menstrual cycle. Our team agreed this would positively impact their productivity, and encourage increased intuition. Something our company thrives on."

To learn more about Moon Balance and this policy, please visit; Yoursuper.com

Kristel De Groot is the co-founder and CMO of Your Super. She was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30, and Inc Magazine's Rising Stars. De Groot holds a health coach certificate from INN and together with partner and co-founder, Michael Kuech recently raised $10 million in Series B financing.

Your Super is a next generation industry leader in plant-based products and lifestyle. Its mission is to improve people's health with the power of 'super' plants.

SOURCE Your Super