Young Living Essential Oils Available in China

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 7, 2018 /CNW/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, celebrated its official expansion of making its products available in China with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Young Living Guangzhou Experience Centre in Guangzhou, China, on Friday, October 19.

"Making our products available in China is a major step toward fulfilling Gary Young's mission to bring Young Living Essential Oils to every home in the world," said Mary Young, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "It's fitting that we're beginning Young Living's journey in China with the people of Guangzhou. Botanicals in our essential oils such as Cardamom, Cinnamon Bark, Ginger, and Sandalwood were an important part of the ancient spice and Silk Road trade here and have been used by the local community for thousands of years."

The China headquarters (also known as Youlefang, 悠乐芳) will be based in Guangzhou in Southeast China. Customers in China will have access to a dedicated Young Living China support team, a division of Nanjing Joymain Development Co., one of the largest direct selling companies in China. Young Living products offered in China will maintain the strong brand standards, identity, and vibrant culture seen around the world.

"We're excited to open new paths toward health and wellness for the billion people in China," said Tai Tolman, Asia Pacific Regional President, Young Living Essential Oils. "For the first time, Young Living is able to deliver the purest essential oils and essential oil products under our Seed to Seal® commitment to quality to the most populous country in the world."

As the world leader in essential oils and essential oil distillation, Young Living is a $1.5 billion global enterprise with more than 5 million customers that ships to more than 130 countries, now including China. As the only company in the essential oils industry with its own farms, Young Living is continually improving its corporate and partner farms worldwide and building new global partnerships that adhere to the Seed to Seal quality commitment. Young Living is dedicated to creating pure, high-quality essential oils and products through environmentally conscious methods.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over five million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

