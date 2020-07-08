Yogurtland Expands Dairy-Free Offerings This Summer With Plant-Based Piña Colada

The Nation's Beloved Frozen Yogurt Franchise Celebrates Plant-Based Flavor in Seasonal Line-Up

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you like piña coladas, Yogurtland wants to transport your taste buds to the tropics as they add a delicious dairy-free flavor to the mix. The leader in premium frozen yogurt brings variety to their flavor roster just in time for summer that vegans and non-vegans will love: Plant-Based Piña Colada.

This summer, Yogurtland wants fans to enjoy a rich blend of real pineapple and coconuts, infused with creamy coconut milk, for a refreshing spoonful of yum in every bite. Yogurtland's Plant-Based Piña Colada flavor is fortified with Vitamin C and is also gluten-free, making this treat simply irresistible. Yogurtland is committed to creating original, scratch-made, handcrafted flavors and offering tasty flavors made for every lifestyle and taste. To elevate your cup, Yogurtland invites fans to top off their Plant-Based Piña Colada swirl with a multitude of options from the brand's signature topping selections for a unique and sweet experience.

"Expanding our assortment of plant-based options at Yogurtland has become more and more important to provide our customers with delicious flavor profiles, perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike," says Yogurtland Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "As the summer weather heats up, we're excited to offer Plant-Based Piña Colada for a refreshing treat, perfect to accompany summer afternoon adventures by visiting a store location or to provide an at-home sweet treat whether you're poolside or couchside via third-party delivery or catering services."

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors providing fans an anytime beloved sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 300 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

