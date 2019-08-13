WW Launches Kurbo By WW To Help Kids And Teens Reach A Healthier Weight Through A Scientifically-Proven Program, Virtual Coaching And A Free App

Based on Stanford's Pediatric Weight Control Program and 30 years of clinical nutrition and behavior change research, Kurbo by WW is uniquely designed to give kids, teens and families the tools and inspiration to adopt healthy habits



NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2018 acquisition of mobile health company Kurbo, WW (NASDAQ: WW) – Weight Watchers Reimagined – today released Kurbo by WW, a scientifically-proven behavior change program designed to help kids and teens ages 8-17 reach a healthier weight, derived from Stanford University's Pediatric Weight Control Program. Through a mobile app and virtual coaching, the program builds on Kurbo's evidence-based mobile platform to help children and teenagers, with support from their families, make lifestyle changes while receiving guidance around sustainable healthy eating, physical activity and mindfulness habits. Kurbo by WW is currently available in the U.S., and the free Kurbo app can be accessed through iOS Apple Store and Google Play.

"To change the health trajectory of the world, we have a tremendous opportunity, but also a responsibility, to help kids, teens and families," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO at WW. "With Kurbo's proven platform, we can be a trusted and powerful partner for families, as part of our mission to inspire healthy habits for real life, for everyone."

In recognizing the clear need for an engaging, scalable, program designed specifically for kids and teens, WW closely collaborated with its Youth and Family Advisory Board – a team of leading healthcare professionals and academic experts in pediatric health and nutrition from around the globe – and acquired Kurbo in August 2018. Following the acquisition, WW conducted qualitative research to inform product development that would improve the user experience and make the prior Kurbo program more holistic, creating Kurbo by WW.

"According to recent reports from the World Health Organization, childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. This is a global public health crisis that needs to be addressed at scale," said Joanna Strober, co-founder of Kurbo. "As a mom whose son struggled with his weight at a young age, I can personally attest to the importance and significance of having a solution like Kurbo by WW, which is inherently designed to be simple, fun and effective."



Kurbo by WW provides simple, science-based tools to help its members with weight management and overall well-being, on a platform kids and teens are comfortable using. The unique features include:

An Easy-to-Use, Free Mobile App With Fun and Engaging Content to Inspire Healthy Behaviors

As part of the free Kurbo app, kids and teens can track behaviors related to food and activity and receive responsive, personalized messaging; learn about and practice meditation, such as breathing techniques; sort through an assortment of quick recipe videos; as well as engage in fun games that focus on healthy eating and living.

A Simple and Effective Program, Easy for the Whole Family to Understand

To inspire healthier eating, Kurbo uses the Traffic Light System, which is backed by 30 years of evidence-based scientific research. The simple approach guides kids and teens toward food choices to help them learn healthy eating habits, putting food into one of three groups: red, yellow or green. Kids and teens are encouraged to eat more of the healthy "green light" foods (such as fruits and veggies), be mindful of portions of "yellow light" foods (such as lean protein, whole grains and dairy) and gradually reduce but still include consumption of "red light" foods (such as sugary drinks and treats).

Personal Coaching with a Trained Kurbo Coach For Inspiration and Guidance on Building Healthy Habits

To complement these free app features, Kurbo by WW offers subscription-based, one-on-one 15-minute virtual video sessions with Kurbo coaches who are specially-trained, Kurbo-certified and come from a diverse range of professional backgrounds including counseling, fitness and nutrition-related fields. Kids and teens can connect weekly with their matched coach through video chat and text for guidance on their journey and to discuss personalized goals and strategies to help them achieve long-lasting results. Additionally, parents receive recipes, shopping lists, and a regular newsletter full of ideas to help them create a healthy environment for the whole family.

"At WW, we have decades of expertise in scaling science-backed behavior change programs, uniquely positioning us to be a part of the solution to address the prevalent public health problem of childhood obesity," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at WW. "Alongside a distinguished group of leaders in pediatric health and nutrition, we've carefully developed this platform to be holistic, rewarding and inspirational so kids, teens and families get the tools and guidance they need to manage their environment and build and sustain healthy habits."

For more information on Kurbo by WW, please visit www.kurbo.com .



About WW

WW - Weight Watchers Reimagined - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

