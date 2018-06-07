World Tea Expo, June 12-14 in Las Vegas, Presents the Best New Tea Products and a Business-building Educational Program

Conference and Expo Gathers the Global Tea Industry, Professionals from Key Vertical Markets

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Annual World Tea Expo, the leading tradeshow focused on advancing the business of tea, will take place June 12-14 in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Las Vegas Convention Center (with a pre-conference program June 10 - 11). More than 200 exhibitors, top companies and professionals from more than 50 countries will gather to focus on business-building strategies, "what's next" in tea, and new products and distribution channels. Attendees – representing the global tea industry and key vertical-market segments – will learn how to capitalize on tea's growth in the marketplace. Registration and details are available at WorldTeaExpo.com.

"World Tea Expo is the largest and most prominent B2B trade show and conference for premium tea," said Samantha Hammer, the World Tea Expo event director and World Tea brand leader. "An estimated 3,500 attendees will explore new product opportunities and learn how they can take advantage of tea's popularity in the marketplace. Exhibitors will meet face-to-face with buyers, conduct deals and make key connections. Attendees will learn all about the leaf and how to profit from tea, while discovering hundreds of new teas, tea wares, brewing accessories and related products and services."

Some of the World Tea Expo 2018 sponsors and exhibitors include: International Tea Importers, ITO EN, QTrade Teas & Herbs, Bitaco Unique Colombian Tea, Dethlefsen & Balk, DMH Ingredients, FloraPharm, Haelssen & Lyon, Roobios Limited, Cirqua, Curtis, Finum, Flavor Waves, Hei Tea, Martin Bauer Group, Millenia Tea, Tea's Etc., The Tea Spot, TQY Trading Company, Tumblewood Tea, Walters Bay, BUNN, Harney & Sons and Owl's Brew.

In addition, the World Tea Expo 2018 conference agenda will feature more than 50 educational sessions on tea business development, including:

Who's Buying? – A National Brand's View of the U.S. Premium Tea Consumer

Keys to Success in Tea Retail – From Startup to Starbucks

Lessons From the Third Wave: The Specialty Coffee Market as a Blueprint for Success in Specialty Tea

Expanding the Understanding of Tea Through a Global Perspective

America, China & India – Innovation and Collaboration Between Nations to Produce Quality Tea in the United States

An Overview of Chinese Tea Making Techniques

Selling Tea in the U.S. Specialty Food Market

Hospitality and Tea – How Your Tea Offering Distinguishes and Elevates Your Establishment

Why Are Great Restaurants Serving Awful Tea? How to Fix Tea in the Hospitality Industry

How to Build a Low-cost, High-profit Online Tea Business

How to Market Tea to Millennials

Sustainability and the Tea Industry

How to Launch a Custom Tea Blending and Private Labeling Program

World Tea Expo 2018 will attract leading tea companies and professionals from around the globe, in addition to: tea rooms and coffeehouses, grocery chains and mass merchants, private label brands, gourmet retailers, convenience stores, distributors, online businesses, restaurants and chefs, foodservice companies, hotels, spas, and manufacturers and beverage developers, among others interested in building their business through tea. All are seeking to experience high quality merchandise, to sample award-winning teas, to understand the latest tea innovations and wares, and to learn and network with peers.

Additional highlights of World Tea Expo 2018 include: pre-conference educational programs; a main stage with featured presenters; the World Tea Awards; the Global Tea Championship Winners Tasting Circle; the Origins Tasting Tour, and more.

To register or for additional information, visit WorldTeaExpo.com. And be sure to follow World Tea Expo on Twitter: @worldteamedia (#WorldTeaExpo or #WTE18).

