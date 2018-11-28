World Pear Day Set For December 1

Worldwide event to kick off National Pear Month

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the 14th year of the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaiming December to be National Pear Month, Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears is once again implementing promotional efforts on a global scale. On December 1st, consumers around the world will have the chance to engage with pears in person and online through juicy and delicious samples, games, prizes and more as part of World Pear Day. There will be opportunities to connect with pear lovers from all over the world by visiting USA Pears on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) and using and following the #WorldPearDay hashtag.

Beginning at 2PM local time in New Zealand (5PM PST), people will be able to taste a variety of USA-grown pears via pop-up sampling events in more than 24 countries including China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico for 24 hours of continuous sampling and promotion of USA Pears. In North America alone, there will be nearly 500 sampling events and the day will conclude in Leavenworth, Washington at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival.

Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest, sees the event as an effective way connect directly with consumers. "USA Pears is once again promoting World Pear Day to kick off National Pear Month in December. In its third year, we see the event as an entertaining and compelling activity raising pear enthusiasm and consumer engagement worldwide at the pinnacle of the pear season."

World Pear Day is the ideal time to celebrate the abundance and variety of USA Pears, now at their peak and available worldwide. The ten varieties of pears grown in Washington and Oregon include Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Comice, Concorde, Forelle, Seckel and Starkrimson.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh USA Pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 88% of the U.S. commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents 900 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. Visit www.usapears.org for more pear facts and recipes, and follow USA Pears on Facebook and Twitter.

