Wonder Drink Packs Extra Goodness with NEW Prebiotic Plus Kombucha

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Drink Kombucha, one of the first brands to help launch the $500 million kombucha beverage category nearly 20 years ago, is adding a new line of functional drinks to its award-winning Prebiotic Kombucha portfolio.

Last year, Wonder Drink introduced the first and only kombucha with an organic prebiotic fiber to help promote digestive health. Continuing its goal of creating fun and functional beverages to meet consumer demands, Wonder Drink has stepped it up once again and is adding a new line of kombucha— called Prebiotic Plus—with extra functionality to Focus Your Mind, Nourish Your Inner Radiance, and Hydrate Your Life.

Prickly Pear Cascara for Focus, Turmeric Ginger for Radiance, and Salted Watermelon for Hydration are three enticing, tasty flavors that Prebiotic Plus offers. Ingredients like ashwagandha and cascara, sea buckthorn and biotin, and electrolytes and vitamins, deliver an extra boost of something special along with a taste of something spectacular.

Each Prebiotic Plus comes in a 12 fl. oz. slim, premium-looking can and contains only 8-9 g of sugar. Like Prebiotic Kombucha, Prebiotic Plus is Certified Organic, Guaranteed Non-Alcoholic, Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten Free.

These three functionalities build upon the existing benefits of the organic prebiotic fibers in Wonder Drink's Prebiotic Kombucha. The prebiotic fibers, called Xylo-oligosaccharides, feed and nourish the good probiotic bacteria in the gut. Feeding the probiotics a diet of prebiotics helps the good bacteria thrive and contribute to digestion and overall health.

Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus will be launching at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California this March where you can visit their booth at Hall B #1461 to sample and taste the extra goodness in all three flavors.

Please visit www.wonderdrink.com or www.puresteeps.com for more information on Wonder Drink Prebiotic Plus Kombucha.

