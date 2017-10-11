Wine-Infused Coffee Is Here, but It Won’t Get You Drunk

Prepare your pretentious comments on its hints and notes of flavor — Napa Valley-based Molinari Private Reserve (MPR) came up with the genius idea to blend wine and coffee beans. All this blend needs now is a hint of dark chocolate, and they’ll have brewed the trifecta of healthful indulgence. Seriously, how many antioxidants do you think are in this stuff?

The feat wasn’t easy — it took the company’s founder Rick Molinari and master coffee roaster John Weaver two years of scrupulous experimentation to craft the perfect roast of wine-infused coffee beans. Now, they’ve finally got it right and have revealed their careful method.

First, the coffee beans are soaked in a “special house-made red.” Molinari claims this soaking process allows the beans to “[absorb] the wine’s nose and history.” The soaked beans are then dried and roasted in small batches by hand — an undoubtedly meticulous method of roasting that produces “an (alcohol free) rich full-bodied coffee with a blueberry note,” according to the company’s website.

To get the richest, most brazen flavor of bold red wine, Molinari recommends brewing your cup in a French press or drip machine, adding milk as a finishing touch to bring “the wine taste out first, then the balance of coffee second.”

Chilling the leftover coffee is rumored to create a heavenly variety of iced coffee to take on-the-go, bringing the relaxation of wine night to the bustle of your morning. “Much like wine, the cooler [the coffee] gets, the more the coffee breathes and opens,” the MPR website claims.

MPR’s coffee is now available in decaf as well as caffeinated, and runs for $19.95 per half-pound bag.

The wine and coffee blend sounds perfect for calming jittery mornings and enhancing mugs of after-dinner decaf. A comforting, boozy aroma would steam from every cup, making this product better than even the best pumpkin spice latte.