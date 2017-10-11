coffee wine
Dreamstime
Wine-Infused Coffee Is Here, but It Won’t Get You Drunk

Zero percent alcohol, 100 percent heaven

Prepare your pretentious comments on its hints and notes of flavor — Napa Valley-based Molinari Private Reserve (MPR) came up with the genius idea to blend wine and coffee beans. All this blend needs now is a hint of dark chocolate, and they’ll have brewed the trifecta of healthful indulgence. Seriously, how many antioxidants do you think are in this stuff?

More classy coffee

The feat wasn’t easy — it took the company’s founder Rick Molinari and master coffee roaster John Weaver two years of scrupulous experimentation to craft the perfect roast of wine-infused coffee beans. Now, they’ve finally got it right and have revealed their careful method.

First, the coffee beans are soaked in a “special house-made red.” Molinari claims this soaking process allows the beans to “[absorb] the wine’s nose and history.” The soaked beans are then dried and roasted in small batches by hand — an undoubtedly meticulous method of roasting that produces “an (alcohol free) rich full-bodied coffee with a blueberry note,” according to the company’s website.

To get the richest, most brazen flavor of bold red wine, Molinari recommends brewing your cup in a French press or drip machine, adding milk as a finishing touch to bring “the wine taste out first, then the balance of coffee second.”

Chilling the leftover coffee is rumored to create a heavenly variety of iced coffee to take on-the-go, bringing the relaxation of wine night to the bustle of your morning. “Much like wine, the cooler [the coffee] gets, the more the coffee breathes and opens,” the MPR website claims.

MPR’s coffee is now available in decaf as well as caffeinated, and runs for $19.95 per half-pound bag.

The wine and coffee blend sounds perfect for calming jittery mornings and enhancing mugs of after-dinner decaf. A comforting, boozy aroma would steam from every cup, making this product better than even the best pumpkin spice latte.

