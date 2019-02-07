The Willows Inn Repeats as Number One, with Somni Named Best New Restaurant, in Opinionated About Dining's 2019 Top 100+ North American Restaurants List

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant award platform Opinionated About Dining (OAD) has today announced The Willows Inn on Lummi Island, Washington, as the number one restaurant on the OAD Top 100+ North American Restaurants List.

The third consecutive year that Blaine Wetzel's progressive restaurant has topped the rankings, the venue is known for showcasing local seasonal ingredients 'fished, foraged, and farmed daily'.

Japanese-influenced restaurants have earned the number two and three spots with California's Single Thread Farm maintaining its position for the second year running. Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare jumped five places into the number three spot.

Two important additions to this year's Top 10 include Smyth, which has ended Alinea's more than decade run as the top performing restaurant in the Chicago market, and José Andrés and Aitor Zabala's West Hollywood restaurant, Somni, which by landing in the sixth slot has been named the Best New Restaurant in North America for 2019. Andrés' Minibar grabbed the number eight slot, giving the philanthropic chef two spots in the Top 10.

Of this year's list, OAD founder Steve Plotnicki points to the eight new restaurants which are debuting in the Top 50, commenting: "Fine dining in the U.S. appears to be alive," and Plotnicki also highlights the strong showing by restaurants in the Los Angeles area, saying: "I hope this dispels the notion that fine dining can't succeed in LA."

Other restaurants in the OAD Top 100+ North American Restaurants List top ten include:

The Willows Inn, Washington Single Thread Farm, Healdsburg California Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare, Manhattan New York Saison, San Francisco Somni, West Hollywood Smyth, Chicago Minibar by Jose Andres, Washington DC Raymond's Restaurant, St John, Newfoundland Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills New York Alinea, Chicago

The full list of the OAD's top 100 will be available to read online at: www.opinionatedaboutdining.com/2019/na.html

About Opinionated About Dining:

Each year, OAD shares lists of the top restaurants within various global regions, as voted for by the website's knowledgeable reviewers. Based on reviews by over 6,000 voters, the list is the only global restaurant guide that considers a diner's gastronomic background and restaurant reviewing experience, as well as the quality of restaurants they visit, when tabulating the results.

About Steve Plotnicki (Founder):

Steve Plotnicki, one of the most prolific voices in the global restaurant community, founded his restaurant blog in 2003 as a platform through which to share his global dining experiences. This rapidly grew into a community of like-minded food enthusiasts. Inviting readers to recommend establishments both prolific and undiscovered. The published results were well-regarded and Plotnicki has since shared the recommendations from his community annually.

