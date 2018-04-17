Wholesome Donates $10,000 to Feeding Texas for ongoing Hurricane Harvey Relief

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the devastating hurricane tragedies this past year hitting close to home, Wholesome® wanted to continue to give back in any way they could. Wholesome decided to involve their customers in the process too. So, they committed donations to Feeding Texas for every customer that visited their booth at the Expo West Natural Product show. The total donations came to $10,000, which will help hurricane victims needing food assistance. "Supporting the local community is near and dear to Wholesome as we all continue to work together to recover from Hurricane Harvey," says Wholesome CEO, Olu Beck.

"We are grateful for the generosity of Wholesome and its customers. Their donation will help our network of food banks continue to nourish Hurricane Harvey victims as they work to rebuild their lives," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas.

In addition to supporting ongoing hurricane relief efforts, Wholesome was proud to launch two of their newest products at this year's Expo West in Anaheim, CA. They launched the newest products in their honey lineup, Organic Raw Unfiltered White Honey. A favorite among the crowd, Wholesome also brought the heat by introducing spicy Organic Cinnamon Bears gummy candies.

Wholesome Organic Raw Unfiltered White Honey

Unlike most local, USA-produced honey, Wholesome Organic Honey remains free from harmful chemicals, like pesticides, antibiotics, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and other pollutants. Every step from hive to home, they carefully protect the honey throughout the supply chain, ensuring only the purest of honey.

So how do they ensure this? Wholesome goes an extra 4 miles to make sure their Organic Honey is uniquely—and always—mindfully delicious. Why that exact distance? This is the furthest bees will venture from their hives. Deep in the rainforests, the beehives are surrounded by miles of organic, lush greenery and wildflowers for foraging. Beekeepers protect these remote areas to ensure every drop of Wholesome Organic Honey is free from harmful chemicals and tastes clean and delicious. Wholesome also uses third party testing and numerous certifiers to ensure the honey's purity and high quality. Wholesome Organic Honey is certified USDA Organic, Non-Glyphosate, Fair Trade, Non GMO, and Kosher.

Organic Cinnamon Bears

The combination of sweet and heat is on the rise and Wholesome Organic Cinnamon Bears have just the right amount of natural cinnamon flavor. Being the first Organic spicy gummy on the market, these candies are free of artificial colorings and flavors. Also certified vegan, gluten-free, and kosher, they are a delicious solution to clean snacking on road trips this summer. These better-for-you candies had the crowd coming back for more at Expo this year.

About Wholesome: The Wholesome brand is North America's leader in Fair Trade, Organic, and Non-GMO sugars, molasses, syrups, stevia and honeys. Wholesome has been committed to Fair Trade, Non-GMO, Organics, and staying on the cutting edge of eco-friendly agriculture since its founding in 2001. The company also produces candy under the brand names Wholesome and Surf Sweets, its allergy-friendly brand. For more information, visit WholesomeSweet.com or contact customer service: 1-800-680-1896 or CS@WholesomeSweet.com.

About Feeding Texas: Feeding Texas is a statewide, 501(c)(3) nonprofit leading a unified effort for a hunger-free Texas. Formerly the Texas Food Bank Network, we feed millions of struggling Texans through our statewide network of food banks; strengthen the collective response to hunger through collaboration and scaling success; and lead the public conversation to solve hunger in our state. FeedingTexas.org

