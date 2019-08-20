What A Catch! Clean Juice Signs Former NFL Player And Super Bowl Hero David Tyree To Franchise Agreement In New Jersey

Clean Juice opens its first location in New Jersey



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-headquartered Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with 77 stores open nationwide in just three years of franchising, has announced today the signing of former National Football League (NFL) player and Super Bowl hero David Tyree to a franchise agreement. The store, currently under construction, will be scheduled to open in December in Morristown, New Jersey, marking the company's first location in the state and 23rd state overall.

David Tyree, former NFL wide receiver for the New York Giants (Giants), is known for his history-making "Helmet Catch" against the New England Patriots (Patriots) in Super Bowl XLII. Arguably the greatest catch in Super Bowl history, it enabled the Giants to continue their touchdown-scoring drive that led them to win the game against the previously undefeated Patriots. Tyree is currently still employed with the Giants as the director of player development where he serves players through leadership training, enrichment programs and resources that foster personal growth and career development.

"We are incredibly blessed to have David and his lovely wife Leilah become a part of our Clean Juice family, not just because of his on-field accolades and selfless reputation, but because of their shared commitment to our mission, core values and of course, premium organic products," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice. "While we're proud to open a location in New Jersey, it's more important that we have added new family members who truly embody our 'healthy in body and strong in spirit' mantra."

Meeting at Syracuse University during their undergraduate studies, David and Leilah Tyree recently celebrated 15 years of marriage. Currently residing in northern New Jersey with their seven children, the Tyrees have a strong passion for health and wellness, developed through David's professional athletic career and Leilah's dedication as a healthcare professional.

"Leilah and I are excited to begin this adventure as Clean Juice franchisees and to bring healthy, organic foods to our local community," said David. "We believe that physical and spiritual health are essential to one's quality of life, so we're happy to partner with a brand that truly believes the same thing."

Clean Juice continues its rapid expansion after being named No. 431 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In addition, the company opened its 75th store last month, its first ever stand-alone building with a full drive-thru and digital in-store experience, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. By the end of 2019, the company plans on having approximately 100 locations open throughout the U.S., which is double the number of stores they had starting this year.

During the first half of this year, the company was also named a Top New Franchise from Entrepreneur magazine; a Top 100 Movers & Shakers by FastCasual.com; a Top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a leading national publication for the franchise industry; a Top Emerging Franchise by Franchise Gator; and the Fastest Growing Franchise in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Journal. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners.

The company sources only the highest quality, premium organic ingredients for its organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and a recently expanded toast product line, all of which are made on-site directly in front of guests. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. When and if there is a sourced or seasonal product that cannot be found organically, each franchise location notifies guests through its "transparency board" in the front of all stores.

Clean Juice's current Summer Menu features several refreshing products such as brand-new Greenoa™ Bowls, açaí bowls, fresh juices, smoothies and more. Seasonal menu items also include Alex's Lemonade One smoothie and Alex's Cherry Lemonade One fresh juice with a portion of the sales benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada. Every Clean Juice store across the country will also build awareness of the cause by hosting "lemonade stands" and other events to raise money to help cure childhood cancers.

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens and grains Greenoa™ Bowls and other healthy foods to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation.

