Vitamix Launches New Rewards Program To Encourage And Celebrate Customer Success

Brand Engages with Vitamix Owners, Fans through Special Learn & Earn Program



CLEVELAND, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its customers' loyalty and zest for life, high-performance blender manufacturer Vitamix® announces the launch of Vitamix Rewards. With tens of thousands of members already signed up pre-launch, the new Vitamix Rewards program incentivizes participants for engaging with Vitamix in unique ways. More than that, it offers resources and experiences to educate members and enhance their blending experience.

"We curated and customized this rewards program specifically to meet the desires and needs of our devoted Vitamix fan base," said Scott Hackman, vice president, Strategy, Brand and Marketing Operations at Vitamix. "Unlike other programs, Vitamix Rewards is about more than giving members points. It's an immersive experience to support participants on their journey to achieve personal goals—like achieving better health and wellness or enhancing their culinary skills. We help our members gain knowledge and confidence when using their Vitamix machines."

Once registered for Vitamix Rewards, members can start accumulating. You don't even need to own a Vitamix to join. Simply sign up at vitamix.com/rewards, then learn, read, watch, engage and share to earn and redeem points.

Learn and Earn:

Unique recipes: Did you know Vitamix blenders can help elevate your family's homemade menu options from breakfast to dinner, and everywhere in between? Vitamix Rewards members can earn points for learning how to make recipes like Whole Wheat Waffles, Hollandaise, Tropical Avocado Salsa, Almond Milk, Watermelon Agua Fresca, Balsamic Citrus Dressing … and so much more.

Techniques: Vitamix machines and accessories do more than just blend, they can chop, grind, knead, emulsify, puree, heat, whip, muddle—and more! Earn points for learning how to get the most out of your Vitamix blender (or future Vitamix blender) by watching videos, reading special tips and tricks and trying out new recipes.

Lifestyle improvements: The Vitamix Rewards Program provides well-rounded information to guide members to a healthier, happier life. Nutrition and clean eating ideas, meal prep practices, seasonal suggestions, sustainability advice, shopping and storage tips are all part of the experience.

Vitamix Rewards gives you points for participating in online activities when you log in, refer a friend, browse recipes, write a product review, complete a survey, buy products on Vitamix.com, register your product and much more.

Redeem:

Once points have accumulated, members can trade them in for a wide range of rewards, including:

"As Vitamix Rewards progresses, the learn and earn program will evolve and expand to continue to satisfy the needs and wants of our members," added Hackman. "Whether we're educating members on the latest cooking trends or helping solve common everyday kitchen problems, we'll continue to push boundaries to give the best experience to Vitamix owners—and future owners—starting with the very first blend."

For more information about Vitamix Rewards, visit vitamix.com/rewards.

About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies is privately held and family-owned and -operated. Founded in 1921, Vitamix manufactures high-performance blending equipment for home and commercial use. Millions of consumers around the world use Vitamix products to help achieve their personal health and culinary goals. The company's commercial customer list reads like a "Who's Who" of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience, and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit www.vitamix.com.

