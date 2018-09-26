Vitaminseed Announces Superfood Vitamin Shot Powered by Cold-Pressed Seeds

Seedshotz®, the company's flagship product, now packs 14 vitamins and minerals from cold-pressed seeds and superfood ingredients

CHISAGO CITY, Minn., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The cutting-edge company that brought the power of cold-pressed seeds to the retail market is making a good thing even better. Seedshotz® now boasts 14 vitamins and minerals from 12 fruits and vegetables - as well as its proprietary blend of cold-pressed seed oils and powders. This "superfood vitamin shot" is a nutritional innovation that could send traditional vitamin supplements running for cover.

Seeds are host to an incredible spectrum of life-giving nutrients: antioxidants, healthy fats (Omega 3s and Omega 6s), immunity-boosting compounds and even enzymes that can help slow signs of aging. These impressive contents are what inspired Vitaminseed visionary Bill Forsman to find a way to capture the power and potential of antioxidant-rich seeds. "The source of all life begins with seeds, and we've found a way to deliver that incredible nutritional power in a drink," he says.

Forsman brings to the table more than 30 years of experience in value-added food manufacturing and has invested the past several years making nutrition from cold-pressed seeds an accessible reality. Working with farmers, agricultural experts and food scientists, Forsman has helped refine a cold-press process that preserves the intense nutrition of seeds and makes it readily available to the body. Megaseed® 7 is Vitaminseed's proprietary blend of seven cold-pressed seed oils and powders. The antioxidant-rich blend is infused into every Vitaminseed product.

Seedshotz® are designed to make it easy to get premium essential nutrients on the go. The slim, convenient pouch is ready to "Rip, Sip 'n' Go" or can be easily added to a smoothie or favorite drink. "We wanted to create something easy and fun for people with busy, active lives," Forsman says. Seedshotz® come in four flavors to please any flavor palette: Ripe Raspberry, Blackberry Burst, CranApple Zing and Goodness Grape. Fourteen vitamins and minerals never tasted so good.

Vitaminseed products can be found online at www.Vitaminseed.com and at local natural foods retailers. Look for Seedshotz® in the refrigerated juice section, in the grab 'n' go or front counter area, or in the produce section by the fresh fruit.

Coming soon: The Vitaminseed product family is expanding - be on the lookout for SeedFuzion, a plant-based protein mix powered by cold-pressed seeds.

