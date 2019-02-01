Virun and Algarithm kick off Natural Products Expo West week with free Nuriv 2019 Music and Tech Festival on March 6

Virun's second annual music & tech fest brings together food science innovators and biotech enthusiasts for informative panel discussions, industry gossip, and rockin' live music

POMONA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dust off your Doc Martens, Virun Nutra-BioSciences is fusing punk rock with technological innovation in food sciences as it hosts the Nuriv 2019 Expo West Music and Tech Festival at the ESports Arena in Santa Anna on Wednesday afternoon, March 6. With a mission to foster innovation in the natural foods, beverages, and dietary supplement industries, the Nuriv Music and Tech Festival is scheduled one day prior to the start of Anaheim's Expo West and predicted to draw many natural products industry experts and leaders. Students from Orange County colleges pursuing degrees in food science, biotechnology, or related fields are also welcome to attend. Admission is free but space is limited. For online registration visit www.Nuriv.com.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with expert panel presentations followed by Q &A:

Biotechnology in Foods and beverages, relevance, safety, regulation and processing (fermentation, extraction etc.)



Cannabis, Cannabis processing for CBD and THC, regulation and formulation

Speakers include Ben Kelly of Algarithm, Philip Bromley of VIRUN, Adam Yee, food scientist and host of the "My Food Job Rocks" podcast, and other experts.

At 2:30 p.m. the punk-rock sister duo, Dog Party will start the musical entertainment, followed by artists from the Fat Wreck Chords label: L.A. based all-girl punk band, Bad Cop/Bad Cop; the pop-punk quartet Direct Hit!; a Special Guest and a Mystery Headliner.

Hosted by Virun, Inc. (www.virun.com), and Algarithm Ingredients (www.algarithm.ca), The Nuriv 2019 Expo West Music Festival is the place where nutrition science, technology, and music collide (in the mosh pit) to bring about innovation in the food, beverage, and dietary supplements industries. The festival is free to attend, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing innovate.today@virun.com or visiting www.nuriv.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by emailing customer.service@virun.com

EVENT ESSENTIALS:

Date: March 6, 2019

Esports Arena

120 W. 5th Street, Santa Ana

Doors open: 12:30 p.m.

Science panels begin at 1:00 p.m.

Bands begin at 2:30 – 9 p.m.

www.esportsarena.com/OrangeCounty/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virun-and-algarithm-kick-off-natural-products-expo-west-week-with-free-nuriv-2019-music-and-tech-festival-on-march-6-300788259.html

SOURCE Virun