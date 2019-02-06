Viome acquires Habit from Campbell Soup Company to become the undisputed leader in personalized health

Viome will combine its personalized food recommendations based on insights from the microbiome with Habit's unique nutrition plans and engagement tools to offer the first "whole-body" approach to human health.

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Viome announces it has entered into an agreement with Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to acquire Habit, a leading personalized nutrition company that takes the guesswork out of eating right. Now operating as one, the two industry pioneers become the most comprehensive solution on the market. For the first time, consumers have complete insight into what is going on in the body, and how to translate those insights into powerful recommendations to address "whole-body" health. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Habit allows Viome to expand its core offering by tapping into Habit's robust insights for consumer behavior modification. With this, Viome and Habit will be able to provide a richer consumer experience and deepen personalized recommendations with nutrition plans and engagement tools.

"With Habit now part of Viome, we have the perfect articulation of personalized health," said Viome founder and CEO, Naveen Jain. "I have always admired Habit's ability to engage and motivate the consumer. Combined with Viome's deep insights from the microbiome, we are able to see the complete story our body is telling us about our overall health."

Viome is dedicated to creating a world where chronic diseases can truly be a matter of choice and not a matter of bad luck. With advanced RNA sequencing technology becoming more affordable and artificial intelligence becoming more powerful, Viome is able to blend the two to understand the human body at the molecular level and provide personalized food recommendations based on each individual's unique biology.

Habit was founded in 2015 with a mission to transform human health through its proprietary testing methodologies and personal nutrition guidance. Campbell Soup Company has been Habit's sole strategic investor and majority shareholder since the company's inception. Today, Habit has provided tens of thousands of consumers with personalized nutrition guidance to support individuals on their health journey.

"With the advent of big data and computational biology, I believe it's possible to provide everyone in this country and around the world a personalized blueprint to achieve their health and wellness goals," says Habit's Founder and CEO, Neil Grimmer. "Viome analyzes the gut microbiome at a molecular level with advanced technology from the Los Alamos National Lab, which is a great competitive advantage and great foundation for creating the ultimate whole-body nutrition solution."

About Viome: Viome is a new kind of healthcare company that uses artificial intelligence to understand what is going on inside the body at a molecular level. Viome specifically addresses issues in the body related to the Microbiome. Viome targets the bacteria, viruses, yeast, fungus and mold in the system that work symbiotically with the body to provide the nutrition needed to feel energetic and stay healthy.

Through these insights, Viome provides consumers with personalized diets, nutrition and lifestyle recommendations for healthy living.

About Habit: Habit is the first personalized nutrition company offering a whole body approach, with an at-home test kit and individual nutrition plan identifying the right foods for you. The company is challenging the multi-billion-dollar diet industry by providing custom nutrition plans based on an individual's own biology.

The test measures over 70 nutrition-related blood, metabolic and genetic biomarkers, collected through a DNA cheek swab, fasting blood test, a mixed meal metabolic challenge beverage, body metrics and a behavioral survey. Habit customers can access digital tools, recipes, meal ideas, and tips from Habit chefs and coaches in their dashboard.

