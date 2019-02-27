Verde Elevates Grilling Classics with 100% Grass-fed, 100% Free-range Beef

Aligning with the values of modern consumers, industry pioneer launches new all-beef hot dogs and sausages with wholesome ingredients, rich flavor, responsible sourcing



WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Farms, the leading U.S. provider of 100% grass-fed, 100% free-range, organic beef announces the addition of two new grilling favorites to its product line. As the demand for grass-fed beef continues to grow dramatically at grocery,* consumers can now find flavorsome all-time favorites with honest ingredients and truly responsible sourcing. Verde's savory all-beef hot dogs and dinner sausages feature real ingredients and inspired flavors for today's consumer.

Ready-to-eat hot dogs and sausages from true grass-fed beef

Like all of its products, Verde's 100% grass-fed, 100% free-range, all-beef hot dogs and dinner sausages are sourced from humanely-raised beef raised entirely on open pasture. While labeling standards may allow newer market players to use grass pellets and confinement in their feeding, Verde believes that neither practice is in the true spirit of grass-fed. Instead, consumers can trust that Verde's cattle are never fed with grass pellets, and never treated with growth hormones or antibiotics – ever.

In time for grilling season, Verde's uncured hot dogs will be available in both All Natural and Organic options. Across every flavor metric, these wholesome versions of crowd-pleasers unanimously beat the #1 national better-for-you-brand in a blind taste test.

Inspired by classic smokehouse styles across the country, Verde's uncured dinner sausages are all gluten-free and strike a savory balance, combining flavors of smoke and heat with zesty pepper and cool, fresh cheese.

Hardwood Smoked (GFDF): Classic, Texas-style smokehouse beef flavor

Classic, Texas-style smokehouse beef flavor Hatch Green Chile and Cheddar (GF): Features the famed green pepper of New Mexico known for its balance of heat and flavor

Features the famed green pepper of known for its balance of heat and flavor Chorizo and Queso Fresco (GF): Combines the flavors of smoky paprika and smooth, fresh cheese

Both hot dogs and sausages will be on shelves at retailers in early May.

"Most nights in Uruguay, grass-fed beef is on the table, shared with family and friends as an extension of the gaucho way of life." said Dana Ehrlich, CEO of Verde Farms. "From ribeyes and grinds to our new hot dogs and sausages, our carefully-crafted products embody this true grass-fed tradition, and consumers can trust that our products' incredible flavor is not at the expense of responsible sourcing – in fact, it's because of it."

Globally-inspired marinades, innovative packaging

In response to modern consumers' desire for adventurous flavor and convenience, Verde created four varieties of ready-to-cook marinated beef. Featuring rich, bold flavors and ingredients you can pronounce, Verde's marinades are another simple way for customers to enjoy globally-inspired flavors at their own table:

Carne Asada Flank Steak : The perfect combination of paprika, chili powder, and spices to give it an authentic Latin American flare.

: The perfect combination of paprika, chili powder, and spices to give it an authentic Latin American flare. Korean-Style Sesame Sirloin : A simple fusion of sesame seeds, chives, and spice to give it a sweet, savory, and spicy flavor that's a crowd favorite.

: A simple fusion of sesame seeds, chives, and spice to give it a sweet, savory, and spicy flavor that's a crowd favorite. Green Chimichurri Flank Steak : A natural mix of parsley, bell peppers, and other premium spices to make it an authentic Uruguayan experience.

: A natural mix of parsley, bell peppers, and other premium spices to make it an authentic Uruguayan experience. Gaucho Steakhouse Tri-Tip Kabobs: A balanced blend of garlic, smoked paprika, and spices for classic steakhouse taste.

Available now at Schnuck's and AmazonFresh and coming soon to retailers nationwide.

Discerning consumers not only care about product quality and sustainability, but the materials and environmental impact of a product's packaging as well. As a brand, Verde makes continuous efforts to implement more sustainable packaging practices to reduce environmental impact, with the simultaneous intention to improve consumer experience overall.

Verde's marinades and steaks now have skin-pack packaging featuring a 100% recyclable pre-formed tray with a manufacturing process that reduces waste by 40%, energy use by 30%, and overall greenhouse gas emissions by 20%. With convenience in mind, its ez-peel feature eliminates the need to use scissors to open, and keeps things tidy by preventing runoff juices.

American Meat Conference

On March 3-5, attendees of the American Meat Conference can visit booth #209 at the Hilton Anatole to sample Verde's new hot dogs and sausages. As a leading sponsor, the Verde team will be onsite to share information about the entire product portfolio, how and why it sources from Uruguay, and answer questions that address attendees' unique business needs.

About Verde

A pioneer in the grass-fed beef movement, Verde Farms was founded in 2005 with a mission to bring the taste and benefits of grass-fed beef to everyone. Today Verde is the leading provider of 100% grass-fed and 100% free-range, organic beef for both retail and food service customers in the US. Verde Farms partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company's passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde Farms, visit us at VerdeFarms.com , or on Facebook or Instagram .

*Grass-fed retail sales up $100 MM in two years, according to Nielsen Fresh Facts 52 week Total US $ Sales 11/16 to 11/18

