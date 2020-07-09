Veggies Made Great Healthcare Heroes

Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique veggie-rich foods, invites you to vote for your favorite health care hero to receive a year supply of Veggies Made Great products!

RAHWAY, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this time, health care workers are risking their lives every day to help save the lives of others. To spread the love and honor our health care heroes on the front line every day, Veggies Made Great has created the Health Care Heroes program where #VegHead community members have nominated their friends and family on the front lines of this pandemic for the chance to win free Veggies Made Great products for a YEAR! After a successful month of submissions, it is now time for you to vote for your favorite health care hero to win. Not only will the nominee win FREE Veggies Made Great for a whole year, so will the nominator!

The nominations are in! Vote for your favorite health care heroes:

Chris Levi , Florida - Paramedic at AMR

, - Paramedic at AMR Zachary Dixon , Arkansas - Dixon Family Dental

, - Dixon Family Dental Stephanie Warren , Virginia - NICU Nurse

, Virginia - NICU Nurse Amy Tsoi , Virginia – Nurse, Nurture Care

, – Nurse, Nurture Care Katrina Crossley , North Dakota RN Care Manager, Dept. of Veteran Affairs/ STG International

It's easy to vote, simply click on this link: https://www.veggiesmadegreat.com/vote-for-your-favorite-health-care-worker. Voting ends 7/31/2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Veggies Made Great has been donating products to health care workers and hospitals to support and nourish them while they save lives. Some of those hospital heroes include the Doctors, Nurses, Technicians and staff in Veggies Made Great's Home State of New Jersey such as University Radiology Group, and Hospital Networks including Robert Wood Johnson, St Barnabus Health and Hackensack Meridian Health.

If you would also like to request a donation of product to a hospital or medical office contact sbender@bendergrouppr.com

Veggies Made Great products are a perfect way to get more veggies into your diet. All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. The product line creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious array of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. All Veggies Made Great products are allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy free options) and always made with veggies as the first and primary ingredient.

The products are manufactured in a gluten free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

About Veggies Made Great

Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has been an industry groundbreaker for frozen and refrigerated foods. Over the years, retailers beyond Target have responded favorably to Veggies Made Great's products leading to tremendous distribution gains with programs already in place in key retailers like Target, Costco, Kroger, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph's, Fry's, and The Fresh Market.

For more information about the delicious foods from Veggies Made Great, sizes and prices, and to find out where to buy them, visit www.thehealthfoodstore.com, www.veggiesmadegreat.com , www.shipt.com, www.amazon.com or online at your favorite retailer.

