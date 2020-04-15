U.S. FDA Issues GRAS No Objection Letter for Inulin from Jerusalem Artichoke

WEISER, Idaho, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 08, 2019 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) No Objection Letter, for Intrinsic Organics 100% Organic inulin from Jerusalem Artichoke.

Kyle Griffiths, Chief Marketing Officer of Intrinsic Organics, LLC comments: "We are pleased to announce that we, as the market leader for Jerusalem Artichoke fiber, are the first inulin manufacturer capable of producing USDA organic inulin in industrial quantities from Jerusalem Artichoke in North America. With global market demand in the thousands of metric tons for organic inulin, and favorable market trends pointing to further growth, we are seeing many opportunities for this innovative ingredient in the natural and organic market."

Our Jerusalem Artichoke Fiber (Inulin) will help customers add dietary fiber and texture, as well as reduce sugar, fat, and calories, and is 100% USDA Organic. "We provide customers a great solution to reduce added sugars, add dietary fiber claims, provide prebiotic claims, and is a label-friendly ingredient," said Mr. Griffiths.

The Company

Located in Weiser, Idaho in the USA, Intrinsic Organics, LLC, specializes in the farming and manufacturing of 100% organic food ingredients. Our first product is Jerusalem Artichoke Fiber (Inulin) which is grown and manufactured in the USA. Intrinsic Organics is the only producer of inulin in North America and is USDA 100% Organic certified. Founded by Dave Erlebach, the company has custom-built facilities of over 35,000 sq. /ft. of manufacturing and storage space to produce organic inulin. Our farming operations today consist of over 500 acres of pristine certified organic farmland located in Southern Idaho.

Organic certified products are the most heavily regulated products in the U.S. food system. Only USDA Organic Certification guarantees products are grown and produced without toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers or GMOs in farm operations and manufacturing systems.

Dave Erlebach (CEO) said, "We are excited for this GRAS approval because it is further validation of our mission of growing organic crops in America for the production of clean, minimally processed food ingredients for use in food, beverage, and supplement products." For questions, please contact Kyle Griffiths (info@intrinsicorganics.com).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-fda-issues-gras-no-objection-letter-for-inulin-from-jerusalem-artichoke-301039653.html

SOURCE Intrinsic Organics, LLC