United Natural Foods, Inc. to Release Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on June 6, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNFI) (the "Company") will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended April 28, 2018, after market close on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results, market trends and outlook.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-866-777-2509. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Overview" link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the webcast. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI delivers healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI distributes over 110,000 products to more than 43,000 customer locations including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. Recognized as one of the most effectively managed U.S. companies, UNFI was named in the "Management Top 250" list by the Wall Street Journal in 2017. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Faten Freiha

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

401-528-8634 ext. 35621

