Unearth these great deals at Natural Grocers on Earth Day

DENVER, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers is launching a 3-day Earth Day sale from April 22 to 24 featuring products from a variety of environmentally-friendly brands. On Earth Day, April 22, Natural Grocers will also offer customers a free reusable shopping bag with purchase1 and the chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards.2

Featured brands of the Earth Day sale include, Natural Grocers Brand Products, Seventh Generation, Tanka, Endangered Species Chocolate, Equal Exchange, Niman Ranch and Wild Planet, all of which are stewards of the environment and meet Natural Grocers' unparalleled quality standards.

Earth Day deals include:

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coconut Milk or Cream – $0.99 (5.4 oz) and $1.49 (13.5 oz)

(5.4 oz) and (13.5 oz) Natural Grocers Brand Extra Virgin Coconut Oil – $6.99 (17.5 oz), $11.99 (32 oz) and $18.99 (48 oz)

(17.5 oz), (32 oz) and (48 oz) Seventh Generation Dish Liquids or Liquid Laundry Detergent – $2.69 (22-25 oz) and $11.49 (95-100 oz)

(22-25 oz) and (95-100 oz) Tanka Buffalo Cranberry Bars – $1.79 (1 oz)

(1 oz) Endangered Species Chocolate Bars – $1.99 (3 oz)

(3 oz) Equal Exchange Select Bagged Organic Coffee – $5.99 (10-12 oz)

(10-12 oz) Niman Ranch Sliced Charcuterie – $2.99 to $4.59 (3 oz)

to (3 oz) Wild Planet Select Wild Sardines or Wild Mackerel Fillets – $1.59 (4 oz) or $1.79 (4.4 oz)

Bring your reusable shopping bag

Natural Grocers is doubling down on donations for local food banks! Since Earth Day 2009, Natural Grocers has led the fight to reduce single-use plastic and paper bags and end food insecurity in the communities they serve, by eliminating single-use plastic and paper bags from checkout lanes and by donating five cents to local food banks every time a customer shops with a reusable bag. So far, the company has donated over one million dollars to local food banks and estimates it has eliminated over 300 million single-use plastic bags from contaminating the environment.

During the month of April, the organic and natural retailer will double its donation to local food banks. Instead of donating 5 cents per shopping trip, Natural Grocers will donate 10 cents. Nearly 70 food banks in 19 states benefit from the donations accumulated when customers bring in their reusable shopping bags.

In addition, during the month of April, Natural Grocers will also donate $1 to local food banks for each purchase of the new Ladybug Love reusable shopping bag, retailing at $2.99.

Pledge to protect the ladybug

Plus, in celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Natural Grocers invites the community to pledge to protect one of nature's most beneficial insects – the ladybug. Shoppers will be asked to vow to never use chemicals that harm ladybugs or other beneficial insects and pledge to support 100 percent organic produce. For every pledge, Natural Grocers will donate 10 cents, up to a total donation of $25,000, to Beyond Pesticides, a non-profit organization that works with allies to protect public health and the environment to lead the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides.

Natural Grocers is dedicated to protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint. Some of the natural and organic retailer's green practices include:

Bagless checkouts; no single-use plastic or paper bags provided. This was implemented on Earth Day in 2009, and more than 300 million bags have been kept out of landfills!

BPA-free cash register tape.

Non-toxic cleaning and sanitizing products.

Minimum sufficient packaging on Natural Grocers' brand products.

Public recycling centers supported at select stores.

Sustainable non-toxic construction materials.

Low-watt recirculating fans, super-efficient climate control systems and LED lighting.

100% USDA certified organic produce.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, all meat is humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more. the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

Natural Grocers is also committed to supporting regenerative farming practices that support the triple bottom line.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

