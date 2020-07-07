Treeline Introduces New Line Of Cream Cheeses As Consumer Demand For Plant-Based Foods Soars

~Delicious, Dairy-Free 'Schmear' for Your Morning Bagel Now Available from the Pioneer of Premium, Plant-Based Cheeses

KINGSTON, N.Y., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more consumers turning to plant-based and dairy-free foods, Treeline Cheese today announces its new line of cream cheeses. These tangy cream cheeses are made from cultured cashew nuts and other natural ingredients and are available in three flavors: Plain, Chive & Onion and Strawberry.

The Plain cream cheese has a rich, creamy texture, with just five ingredients, and is perfect for a 'schmear' on a bagel. A hint of sweetness and real strawberries make the Strawberry cream cheese the perfect sweet spread. Fresh chives and onions bring a savory, yet balanced, taste to this classic variation.

"As more consumers look to reduce their dairy intake, the introduction of delicious and creamy plant-based cheeses that match the rich flavors and consistency of dairy cheese is driving category growth. Treeline appeals to a broad spectrum of consumers from flexitarians to vegans," says Treeline CEO Justin Lambeth. An added benefit of Treeline's new cream cheeses is their low levels of saturated fat compared to dairy cream cheese and many other plant-based cream cheeses.

With an array of cheeses, Treeline has reinvented non-dairy cheese with an artisanal process, drawing on traditional dairy cheese-making methods. Treeline ferments, or cultures, creamy cashew nuts with a healthy probiotic, known as L. Acidophilus. This produces a creamy consistency, smooth texture and the rich, natural flavors normally associated with fine dairy cheeses.

In addition to the new cream cheeses, Treeline makes 4 flavors of soft French-Style cheese - Herb Garlic, Scallion, Sea Salt & Pepper and Chipotle-Serrano – and 2 varieties of aged cheese wheels: Classic and Cracked Pepper Aged Cheese.

All Treeline Cheeses are completely natural, without artificial ingredients, stabilizers, and thickeners. All Treeline products are vegan, certified non-GMO, gluten-free, and Kosher Parve.

Treeline is available online at www.treelinecheese.com and nationwide in over 3,000 stores, including local health food stores, co-ops and 'chain' stores such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Wegmans.

About Treeline

With manufacturing facilities in Kingston, New York, Treeline was founded in 2012 by Michael Schwarz, a former intellectual property attorney, who set out to produce vegan, cruelty-free cheeses that rival the best-tasting cheeses from France and Italy. More at: www.treelinecheese.com. You can follow Treeline on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn at @treelinecheese.

