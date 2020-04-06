Touchstone Essentials Announces Free Enrollment for Home-Based Business

Touchstone Essentials, a global direct selling organization, has waived the annual VBO membership cost for new and existing customers for April

RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Essentials, a global direct selling organization offering organic, whole-food supplements, has waived the annual VBO [Visionary Business Owner] membership cost for both new and existing customers for the entire month of April.

At a time when good nutrition is needed the most, Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone says they are taking proactive measures to make it even more accessible.

Stone says, "We want to empower our VBOs to help as many families as possible during this critical time, and we're thankful that as an essential service we can continue to deliver whole-food goodness to our customers and support immune health. Now more than ever, we need to be vigilant about supporting our body's own natural ability to defend itself."

While Touchstone Essentials is striving to help people supplement their health, there's also an economic piece to it. With a business opportunity that can be done online, from anywhere in the world, paid weekly via direct deposit, Touchstone Essentials doesn't just offer support, they offer a lifeline.

"It's truly important to recognize the health aspect of what we do, but it's also important to recognize that we're making an economic contribution," Stone says. "People need help now, not a month from now. We have something they can do immediately that can make a real difference."

According to Stone, Touchstone Essentials experienced exponential growth that started in Q4 of 2019. In Q1 of this year alone, their business doubled. Having already been in the process of ramping up inventory and fulfillment efforts, they've been able to meet the unprecedented global demand for health supplements that's happening right now.

"We're thankful not only for our continued growth, but for our ability to fulfill it. We were already prepared to massively scale the business, but we never would have been able to handle this unexpected surge without our existing business model," says Stone.

"We're in the best possible position to help families weather this storm. Our ingredients are primarily sourced from within the US and are not impacted by international supply chain delays, our systems are cloud-based, our team is 100% remote and our online store allows anyone to order from the comfort of their home and have our organic goodness delivered right to their door."

Above all else, Stone says he's most grateful for the passionate group of people who are committed to helping others to support their physical and financial health .

"We have an incredible community. From the internal team and external partners to the customers and VBOs, I'm so heartened to see how our community has responded throughout this difficult time."

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Touchstone Essentials supplements and full spectrum hemp oil read like a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, each nutritional supplement is carefully crafted to provide plant-based nutrition easily and effectively. Touchstone Essentials believes that when we fuel our bodies with the right ingredients, we fuel our potential. Everyone deserves the good inside. Learn more about how to power your potential at https://TheGoodInside.com.

