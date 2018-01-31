Touchdown! Hain Celestial Helps You Make Game Day Decisions This Weekend With A Stacked Roster Of Better-For-You Snacks

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stores across the country are prepping their snack aisles in anticipation of this weekend's Big Game. Whether your guests are there for pre-gaming, the halftime show or the last quarter mayhem, they will be reaching for snacks they can enjoy at any point of the game. This year, snack on goodness™ and fill your bowls with great tasting, better-for-you snacks from Garden of Eatin'®, TERRA®, Sensible Portions® Garden Veggie Snacks and the newest addition to the Hain Celestial lineup, Better Bean™.

Americans ended up spending about $225 million on tortilla chips and $277 million on potato chips1 in preparation for the Big Game, and last year, about over 100 million people gathered to watch the event2. Stakes are high, but making the game-time decision of drafting the right lineup of snacks has never been easier with savory options from Hain Celestial. Look out for the special Snack Like a Champion coupon for deals on Garden of Eatin'® tortilla chips made with organic corn, TERRA® real vegetable chips and Sensible Portions® Garden Veggie Chips. At Whole Foods Markets, find instant rebate coupons on Garden of Eatin'® bags for Better Bean™ chilled refried beans. Better Bean™ refried beans are ready for layered bean dips or easy dipping straight from the tub!

"At the end of the day, consumers are looking for delicious snacks that they can feel better about eating and serving their families and guests," said Brett Hartmann, Director of Marketing, Better-For-You Snacking at Hain Celestial. "Made with non-GMO ingredients, our snack portfolio from the Garden of Eatin'®, TERRA®, and Sensible Portions® brands along with Better Bean™ has something to please every fan this weekend."

Garden of Eatin'® brand is here to take your taste buds on a departure from the ordinary snacking experience with their hearty corn tortilla chips that pack enough flavor and crunch to liven up any Big Game party–-whether your guests dip them into Better Bean™ or eat them on their own. Made with non-GMO and quality ingredients, Garden of Eatin'® classics like Red Hot Blues® chips, made with organic blue corn, are sure to be crowd favorite. For more information, visit www.gardenofeatin.com or www.facebook.com/gardenofeatin.

TERRA® brand can bring your taste buds all the way to the end zone with fan favorite varieties like Original and new Plantains. Made with real vegetables, these chips are loaded with rich flavor and pack a satisfying crunch. Pair TERRA® Plantains with guacamole to take your chips and dip to the next level. For more information visit www.terrachips.com or follow us on Instagram @terrachips.

Sensible Portions® Garden Veggie Chips come in flavors the whole family will enjoy including Sour Cream & Onion and Sea Salt & Vinegar in a convenient stacked canister. These gluten-free chips are made with non-GMO ingredients and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. For more information, visit www.sensibleportions.com or www.facebook.com/SensiblePortions.

Better Bean™ brand offers chilled refried beans perfect for game day dip recipes or simply dipping straight from the tub. Better Bean™ products are kettle cooked with whole ingredients like garlic, onions, tomatillos and peppers. All eight varieties are vegan, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO. Check out healthy and tasty game day recipes here: https://betterbeanco.com/game-day-dips/ and join the conversation on Instagram @betterbeanco.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Gluten Free Café™, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Walnut Acres Organic®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Better Bean™, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender™, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Clarks™, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Happy®, Joya® Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com

