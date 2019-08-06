TNT Crust Expands Product Line With Introduction Of Organic, Gluten-Free And Vegetable-Based Pizza Crusts

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Crust LLC ("TNT" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of pizza crusts, announced today that the Company has expanded its product line to now offer a comprehensive selection of better-for-you pizza crusts, including organic, gluten-free and various vegetable-based offerings.

Scott McNair, Chief Executive Officer of TNT said, "We have been experiencing tremendous growth across our business and have seen substantial increases in customer demand for better-for-you pizza crust alternatives. This announcement represents an important milestone for TNT as we continue to be an industry leader for new product development and innovation. We have invested substantial time and resources to developing the highest quality and best-tasting products and are confident that our products will set the industry standard for years to come."

TNT has been qualified to manufacture both USDA-certified organic and certified gluten-free pizza crusts using its production lines located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. All manufacturing facilities are BRC-certified with a commitment to product quality and food safety.

Bob Beckwith, VP of Sales of TNT added, "We look forward to working closely with our customers to develop custom formulations that meet their exact needs and specifications. Our production capabilities are highly flexible, allowing for a variety of sizes, thicknesses, edge styles, textures and ingredients."

Since the acquisition of the Company in September 2018 by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm, TNT has invested substantially in its manufacturing operations and personnel. In early 2019, TNT installed additional production capacity to support growth and facilitate the Company's expansion into better-for-you pizza crusts.

ABOUT TNT CRUST LLC

Founded in 1981, TNT Crust is a leading manufacturer and distributor of partially baked, self‐rising, flat breads and other pizza crusts for the foodservice and retail channels. Based in Green Bay, WI and operating out of two BRC‐certified facilities, the Company offers products to a diverse customer base of blue-chip restaurants, pizza manufacturers and foodservice distributors. For further information about TNT Crust, please visit www.tntcrust.com.

