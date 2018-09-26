Thrive Market & KeHE Distributors' Shared Values Seals Partnership Agreement

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE Distributors LLC announced today that it will be Thrive Market's primary strategic distribution partner of natural & organic through 2023.

Thrive Market provides carefully curated products to online members making it easy for consumers to find every category of food, including highly-niche categories: like women-owned (companies) and carbon-neutral items. KeHE's supply chain savvy, category insights and world-class assortment will heavily support Thrive Market's on-going, on-trend initiatives.

Both organizations are rooted in their culture of giving back and serving others. KeHE's core purpose is We SERVE to make Lives BetterTM.

"Thrive Market's values align with ours: serving members, giving back, and sustainability," said Brad Helmer, KeHE's Senior Vice President of Business Development & Marketing.

Thrive Gives, the philanthropic arm of Thrive Market, donates a free Thrive membership to someone in need for every membership sold. Delivering on their mission to make healthy living affordable and accessible to everyone.

"We believe this partnership enables us to fulfill our value proposition and will better serve our end consumer. After extensive evaluation, it was clear that KeHE's collaborative approach and focus on execution within the supply chain will allow us to deliver against our mission and vision," said John Winkels, Thrive Market, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty, and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned company with over 5,500 employees in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit www.KeHE.com

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market is a membership e-commerce platform on a mission to make the world's highest quality natural and organic products affordable for every American family. For $60 per year, Thrive Market members get access to their favorite natural snacks, supplements, home, beauty, and baby products at 30–50% of retail, shipped direct to their door for free. Each paid membership on the site also sponsors a free membership for a low-income family. Visit thrivemarket.com to learn more.

